Five Biggest Statements From Devils Connor Hellebuyck’s Winnipeg Press Conference

New Jersey Devils
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 9:53 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 9:53 PM
Connor Hellebuyck broke his silence on Tuesday afternoon and revealed why he asked for a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. He also revealed more about himself, the Devils, Jets, and much more in his 22-minute presser.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Connor Hellebuyck spoke to the Winnipeg media ahead of the New Jersey Devils game against the Winnipeg Jets. He explained his reason for departure and answered a lot of unsolved mysteries around his trade request, holdout, and eventual move to New Jersey.
With the press conference now in the rearview mirror and there’s more time to process what Hellebuyck said, now is a good time to look back at the biggest and most telling statements from the presser.
thehockeynews.comConnor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg JetsThe former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
1. “It was more than online death threats. I needed to be a good husband and father and do what’s best for my family and my career to that extent."
This separates Hellebuyck’s trade from the other notable ones in recent years. Quinn Hughes went from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild, while Brady Tkachuk left the Ottawa Senators to join the Florida Panthers. Both trades involved American-born players leaving Canadian markets, with Tkachuk leaving after the USA Olympic team won the Gold Medal.
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Hellebuyck, however, wasn’t leaving Winnipeg to join his brothers or solely to win. The primary reason for his trade request was his family's safety. Tkachuk might have also dealt with threats in Ottawa, and other players might have faced them as well. However, Hellebuyck is the first to publicly admit that he faced them.
2. “I'd be lying to you if I said that my life hasn't changed since the Olympics, because it has in a very big way.”
When Hellebuyck signed an eight-year contract in the 2023 offseason, he wanted to be a “Jet for life.” At the time, he meant that. However, his life has changed significantly since he signed the deal three years ago.
The big change came at the 2026 Olympics. He came back to Winnipeg as a Gold Medalist and was playing for a country that he defeated in the big game. Moreover, he was the starting goaltender who put together the performance of his career to steal the game, stopping 41 of 41 shots in the 2-1 overtime win.
Likewise, the Jets have changed since he signed that deal. They won the Presidents’ Trophy in the 2024-25 season, but they’ve been on the decline since. The team is younger and lost talented players in free agency, like Nikolaj Ehlers. Hellebuyck signed the eight-year deal hoping things would play out differently, but a change became necessary.
3. “The love I have for the city and the connection I’ve had with the fans. I’ve had all of my career accomplishments here, and I don’t want to change any of that."
It’s important to backtrack a bit. At Hellebuyck’s introductory press conference with the Devils, the only comment he made about Winnipeg was, “I hope they know that I care about them.” He made this statement as the Jets were preparing to play in the Heritage Classic, and he didn’t want to take away from the big game and celebration of hockey.
Hellebuyck also mentioned his love for the city and the fanbase in a statement six days before his return. While he’s leaving the city and asking for a trade, he doesn’t want his lasting impression to be a sour one with the fans.
When Jets fans look back at Hellebuyck’s career and his time with the team, how will they remember him? Will they think of him as one of the best players to play for them, arguably the best? Will he be regarded as a traitor, someone who left Winnipeg like many talented players before him?
It’s unknown now, but Hellebuyck wants to remember the fond memories and looks back at the fans for the good more than the bad ending. “I don’t want to try to ruin the relationship I have with the city because I’m not going to judge a few moments, or I’m not going to project a few moments on the entire city,” he added in his Tuesday presser.
4. “On top of some uncertainty of my career, I felt that a change of scenery was best.”
If there was one statement that raised eyebrows, it was the line about the uncertainty of his career. It’s where Jets fans can see his trade request as a demand to join a contender, which doesn’t sit well with the fans and certainly not with the players on the current team.
Hellebuyck is 33 and realizes time is running out to win a Cup. It’s the one thing he hasn’t won in his Hall of Fame career, which features three Vezina Trophies, a Hart Trophy, and a Gold Medal. He wants to win, and this is the statement fans can circle back to when he hints at it.
5. “I'm on a new team. I'm 14 days into a new team, and they handle their business differently than I’m used to.”
Along with the press conference, the big news of the day was that he didn’t start the game. Instead, the Devils' backup, Jake Allen, got the nod, creating one of the crazier environments for a game, where the Jets fans booed Hellebuyck during warmups and chanted throughout the game.
The Devils cited expected win probability in their Sunday night statement. Hellebuyck wanted to start in the game, and instead, the team stepped in and prevented him from doing so. It’s possible Hellebuyck didn’t want to start the game, and the Devils took cover, but one thing is clear: they operate differently than most teams, especially since Sunny Mehta took over as the general manager.
Maybe Mehta is looking ahead, and by keeping Hellebuyck out of the starting net, the Devils have an edge. Maybe it sets the Devils up for long-term success, where they can convince future free agents or players who request trades that they won’t be put in front of a rowdy crowd in their returns. The bottom line is that Mehta operates differently, and it was noticeable with his Hellebuyck decision
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