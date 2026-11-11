Hellebuyck Headlined The Day But Former Devils Daws & Mercer Stole The Spotlight In Jets Victory

New Jersey Devils
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Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 3:40 AMPublished Nov 11, 2026 3:40 AM
Updated Nov 11, 2026 5:14 AM
On a day when Connor Hellebuyck had the spotlight, the two players in the trade who played for the Jets led the team to a 4-2 win over the Devils.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 was a whirlwind of a day in Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck spoke to the media, breaking his silence on his departure. Then, the Winnipeg Jets fans showed up and stood out during the warm-ups, the only time they could directly air their grievances towards Hellebuyck.
thehockeynews.comConnor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg JetsThe former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
By the time the puck dropped, the game appeared like an afterthought. Not only did it live up to the hype, but it also exceeded it. Even without Hellebuyck in the game, the atmosphere felt like a playoff game, with a high-energy crowd and intense play from both the Jets and the New Jersey Devils.
The Devils saw the other side of the trade in this game. They gave up a lot to acquire Hellebuyck and saw it firsthand as the players they traded to the Jets responded against their former team.
Mercer’s Two-Goal Game Stands Out
It felt fitting that Dawson Mercer was the one making the biggest impact. The young winger has been a valuable part of the Jets' top-six, entering Tuesday’s game with four points in eight games with the team. However, he only had one goal before puck drop.
Mercer found the back of the net twice. His first goal came off a quick snipe through traffic, while his second, which was also the game-winner, came on an open look on the power play, where he found the open look and took advantage.
The Devils knew Mercer had the talent to be a high-impact player. He not only found the back of the net against them, but he also did so in multiple ways. He showed the Devils that they gave up on a talented player, and reminded the Jets of what they’ve added to their top-six.
Mercer is the type of player who will also embrace the Winnipeg fanbase, something fans are looking for in their young players. Like the market, he’s an overlooked player who loves to play the underdog role. He has a chip on his shoulder, and he showed it on Tuesday night.
Daws Increased The Jets' Win Probability
With the Devils turning to Jake Allen and not Hellebuyck, the Jets turned to Nico Daws to get his revenge on his former team. Daws saw this game as a challenge, one where he had to outduel Allen.
The Devils made headlines on Sunday night when general manager Sunny Mehta stated that the decision to start Allen was based on an increased win probability. Daws wanted to make sure the Devils' win probability was zero by the end of the night.
Daws wasn’t lights-out, allowing two goals. However, he made the big saves when needed, and his 19-save performance was enough to give the Jets the 4-2 win. Daws was a goaltender who was just starting to find his footing in the NHL, and it was a big night for him.
The Devils traded Daws in the Hellebuyck trade as an upgrade in the net. They wanted an elite goaltender, and it cost them a young and promising one who struggled with the team but showed promise. Now, the Jets are hoping that promise translates as he becomes a part of their goaltending unit for years to come.
Takeaways From The Devils Side
From the moment the Devils decided they were starting Allen and not Hellebuyck, they put a target on themselves. The Jets already had enough motivation heading into the game, and they wanted to make a statement. The Devils battled back and tied the game at two, but the Jets outplayed them and played with that extra competitive level.
As fitting as it was that Mercer scored twice, including the game-winning goal, it was also fitting that Kyle Connor scored on the empty net to put the game out of reach. Connor, like Hellebuyck, was on the USA Olympic Gold Medal team, yet the American winger never asked for a trade and instead has bought into the Jets.
The bright spot from the Devils is how they battled back in the second period. The Jack Hughes line got them on the board, with Arseny Gritsyuk finding Jesper Bratt with a no-look pass to set up a goal. Then the depth tied the game up with Johnathan Kovacevic firing the puck on net from the point and Cody Glass deflecting it in.
The Devils are also setting themselves up for a big home-and-home matchup against the Washington Capitals. They saved Hellebuyck for the two divisional games, and the expectation is that he’ll win at least one, if not both, of his starts.
Otherwise, the decision not to start Hellebuyck against the Jets is further called into question. Likewise, a potential slump can be traced back to the decision. The Devils are hoping that this game is in the past and a rough loss in a season that will have few of them.
The Devils won five games in a row before their 4-2 loss to the Jets. With a 13-6 record, they have the second-best record in the Metropolitan Division, and the recent game can be seen as an outlier. That’s what the Devils are hoping for.
The Jets are hoping that the win is a sign of a bright future ahead of them. They now have a four-game winning streak and are finding their footing. A successful season will come thanks to Daws and Mercer, who beat up on their former team and hope to prove that they can turn the Jets around.
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