New Jersey Devils
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 7:37 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 7:37 PM
The Devils play five games in their next eight days. It’s a stretch that can wear them down, but they are built for the gauntlet ahead.
Friday’s practice felt different, not because of the drills on the ice or the details per se, but because it was the last practice before the team hit the road for their quick trip to St. Louis. Moreover, they play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, followed by a marathon of games.
The New Jersey Devils are about to play five games in eight days. There won’t be much time for practice or to settle down. Instead, it’s games followed by brief rest, then more games. After the Blues, the Devils start a home-and-home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, then Wednesday, followed by a Friday afternoon game against the Calgary Flames and a Saturday, Nov. 28 game against the Winnipeg Jets.
It’s a tough stretch ahead. Sure, four of the five games are at home, and all five opponents are out of playoff position. That said, it’s a tough test for the Devils.
The Stretch Can Catch The Devils By Surprise
The Devils know not to take the games lightly. The Blues are a good lesson: a team they faced on Nov. 5 and built up a 4-1 lead in the third period, only to see the opponent come back and nearly win the game. The Devils won 5-4 in overtime, but they know that they can’t take the Blues lightly, especially since they’ve won four of their last five games.
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Likewise, they won’t have much rest, and the teams can catch them napping. The Blue Jackets are desperate to make up ground in the standings, and the Jets are another team the Devils faced earlier in the month, a team that defeated them 5-2.
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In some ways, the tough stretch can set them back. A few losses and a hot Devils team are trying to snap out of a slump. Yet, the Devils seem more prepared for the grind than the extra rest. After all, they played the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 18 with three days off and lost 3-2.
The Devils Are Prepared For The Grind
The Devils had a marathon of games earlier in the month. They played seven games in 12 days and 10 in 19 days, going back to the Oct. 27 game against the Dallas Stars until the Nov. 14 game against the Washington Capitals.
They went 6-1 in the seven-game stretch and 8-2 in that 10-game gauntlet. For the Devils, they can stick to a simple “road” game, and often, it’s all they need to win games. They stick to their game, and it works.
It’s something the team admitted they moved away from after their 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. “We got away from that in the second and definitely in the third,” Luke Evangelista noted after the loss.
The Devils won’t spend much time on the road in the coming stretch, but the stretch will force them to simplify their game. It’s what the Devils need to bounce back from a rough loss and return to their winning ways.
The Depth Helps, Especially Since The Devils Can Mix & Match
One of the qualities of this team that’s different from the previous ones is the depth. The Devils have plenty of it and make the most of it. They have four forward lines that can step up and three defensive pairs, yet the depth goes beyond that.
Amadeus Lombardi last played on Nov. 10 against the Jets. After sitting in the press box for three games, he looks prepared to go against the St. Louis Blues, skating alongside Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown in Friday’s practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe wants to get Lombardi out there to keep him fresh, but also adds a faster skater to the bottom six to combat a fast-paced Blues team.
Likewise, Keefe has Stefan Noesen as the extra forward, a veteran who has leaned into his role as a checking and physical player. He can slide in for Lombardi or one of the younger depth forwards if the Devils need a physical presence but also want a veteran who limits mistakes.
The Devils also have more depth on the defense. Brenden Dillon and Declan Chisholm were rotating in and out of the lineup, but with Johnathan Kovacevic out, both skaters have been playing every night and taking on greater roles. “I always want more ice time and opportunity; it’s good to get that, and we’ve been playing at a high level,” Dillon noted after practice.
Along with the Chisholm-Dillon duo, the Devils have Vladislav Kolyachonok as an extra defenseman. They called him up from the American Hockey League, and he’s shown he can be a steady option when needed while adding more speed to the lineup if needed.
The extra depth allows Keefe to adjust the lineup and give the Devils favorable matchups. His ability to adjust has been on display, as he tweaks the lineup and matches lines within games, but with more players to work with, he can take this team to another level. And that’s what the Devils are hoping for in the stretch ahead and as the season intensifies.
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