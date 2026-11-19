New Jersey Devils
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Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 4:34 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 4:34 PM
The power forward has found his footing lately, becoming a key part of the Devils' success and adding another layer to their forward unit.
A bright spot for the New Jersey Devils in the 3-2 Nov. 18 loss to the Montreal Canadiens was the play of winger Timo Meier. He found the back of the net and added an assist while being a constant threat in the offensive end.
“Timo was unreal tonight. He drove play for us, not just as a line but as a team,” his linemate Luke Evangelista noted after the game, adding, “He was heavy on pucks, bringing guys wide, making plays, bringing pucks to the net, and got rewarded tonight. So he was a driving factor for sure.”
It’s not just the recent game either. Meier has heated up lately with four goals and two assists in the last five games. After struggling to start the season, he’s found a rhythm, and it’s made the Devils tough to stop. More importantly, Meier gives the Devils an edge that they’ll need down the stretch.
Meier’s Impact Goes A Long Way
The Devils need a power forward presence in their top six, specifically, a skater who can get to the net and score those dirty-area goals. It’s been an issue with the team for years, and this season, it’s a weakness on a team that’s otherwise been great across the board.
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Meier struggled to start the season despite playing the right way. He was involved in the play and making the right decisions with the puck. Meier just wasn’t finding the back of the net or setting up scoring chances either.
Now, the goals are coming, and the confidence is building. “You can see the confidence building; everything’s starting to click. He’s a super talented player, and when he plays the way he did tonight, we’re going to have a lot of success as a line,” Evangelista added after the latest game.
Meier’s play and his ceiling go a long way for the Devils. They’ll face teams like the Canadiens or the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs, teams that force the offense to adapt. Meier is one of the players they can lean on for goals, and if he’s clicking, he’s a tough player to stop.
Meier Brings More Than Offense
The Nov. 5 game against the St. Louis Blues is a turning point in Meier’s season, even though he was given a game misconduct. Jake Neighbours delivered a big hit on Nico Hischier, and Meier immediately dropped the gloves and stood up for his teammate.
He was struggling before that game but proved to the Devils that he was willing to do what it takes to win. Meier has been in the game long enough to know that if the offense isn’t coming, he must show one way or another that he belongs in the forward unit, and he’s done just that (for more on his fight and the mindset behind dropping the gloves, check out the Devils Notebook below).
Along with the offense, Meier forechecks and delivers big hits along the boards. He can skate down the wing and force turnovers to set up the offense and keep the puck in the offensive zone.
Moreover, as a power forward, Meier builds momentum when he skates. He builds up speed on the forecheck but also closes in on skaters with the backcheck. Paired with his physicality, the Devils have a power forward who can go on a heater and be an X-Factor.
The Devils Need That Meier-Hischier-Evangelista Line To Click
In the 3-2 loss to the Canadiens, the entire line clicked. Nico Hischier set up Evangelista for the first goal of the game with a centering pass, while Meier scored on a breakaway. It was arguably the best game that line played all season.
The trio is the wild card for the Devils, much like Meier is for the top six. They aren’t the skilled line that gashes the team with speed like the Jack Hughes line. Likewise, they aren’t the checking line that both Evan Rodrigues and Cody Glass lead.
Instead, the Hischier line is one that does it all. They score in different ways, and they can also defend while playing a physical game. For head coach Sheldon Keefe, they are a matchup line that he can play against anyone, especially when they're playing well. It’s why they’ll be a key part of the Devils success all season.
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