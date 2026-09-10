New Jersey Devils Projected Defense Pairings

The defense revolves around Luke Hughes becoming the unquestioned number-one defenseman. Last season was underwhelming for someone who signed a contract with a $9 million average annual value attached to it, scoring only 35 points in 68 games with 3.9 defensive point shares on the other end. But, with Simon Nemec gone, Hughes is the defenseman the Devils will lean on in all situations and ideally, they pair him with a healthy Brett Pesce, who looks to return to form after battling injuries last season.