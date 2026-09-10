New Jersey Devils Projected Top Six Forward Lines
Who will play on the Jack Hughes line? What about alongside Nico Hischier? Does Sheldon Keefe have a trick up his sleeve?
The idea of a lineup projection can feel silly at times. Before the season starts, everyone wants to look ahead and wonder what the lines will look like, knowing they are only good for a few games. Inevitably, injuries and other issues will arise, and the lines will look noticeably different from preseason to opening night to midseason to the playoffs (if they make it that far, of course).
That said, lineup projections provide perspective. In the New Jersey Devils' case, it’s about finding the ideal wingers for Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, two centers with different skill sets. The lines also provide a glimpse into the ideal of what a healthy and optimal group looks like.
With all this in mind, what does the ideal top six look like? Let's dive right in.
Mike’s Projection: Betting On Evangilista’s Upside
The bet that new general manager Sunny Mehta is making is that Luke Evangelista, the late offseason addition, is a high-ceiling winger. If the 24-year-old winger is great, particularly as a playmaker and a skater, he changes the outlook for the Devils’ top line and their roster altogether.
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|Jesper Bratt
|Jack Hughes
|Luke Evangelista
|Timo Meier
|Nico Hischier
|Anthony Mantha
The other question is why Anthony Mantha, who was also brought in this summer, is on the Nico Hischier line. With this combination, the Devils have two lines that will generate offense while possessing different skill sets, like a change-up when the team needs it.
The Hughes line wins with speed. With Jesper Bratt on the wing and Evangilista keeping up with them, the Devils have a line that will gash teams on the rush and make big plays when they need them. The Hischier line, meanwhile, is a powerful one that can play a physical brand while still providing that layer of offense. Hischier, Mantha, and Timo Meier are all big forwards who can get to the net front and score those dirty-area goals.
Kristy’s Projection: Brown Stays In The Top Six
Connor Brown, whom the Devils signed as a depth forward in the 2025 offseason, emerged as a top-six option. He played on the same line as Bratt and Hughes, which resulted in one of the best seasons of his career. With 18 goals and 25 assists, Brown provided stability and rounded out the top line.
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|Jesper Bratt
|Jack Hughes
|Connor Brown
|Timo Meier
|Nico Hischier
|Anthony Mantha
Despite all the moves this offseason, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Brown remained on the Bratt and Hughes line, especially early on in the season. Keefe knows what he’s getting from the veteran Brown, and it’s a safe bet for the Devils to have him playing an increased role this season.
The Devils Wild Card Lines
The curious case about Evan Rodrigues is whether he can move up to the Hughes line. He’s been a top-six winger throughout his career and can be the glue for any line he’s on, especially in his time with the Florida Panthers, where he helped them win two Stanley Cup titles. With Hughes, he can both make the most of scoring chances and find the back of the net himself.
In terms of skill sets, there’s a good argument for Mantha to play alongside Bratt and Hughes. While he won’t keep up with them as a skater, he’s a scorer, and with two playmakers on his line, he can be the finisher on the other wing.
There’s also the possibility that Dawson Mercer moves up in the lineup. He’s another young forward who has shown flashes throughout his Devils career and has spent time on the Hughes line, making him an intriguing option. The same can be said about Arseny Gritsyuk, who spent time in the top six and will fight for a spot.
The good news about the Devils forward heading into this season is the versatility they have. Anyone on the third line can move up to the top six. Likewise, Keefe can form a reliable third line that gives the Devils depth. It's a plus to the offseason Mehta put together where he added forwards who can play multiple roles.
What do you think the top six should look like? Comment below!