New Jersey Devils
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Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 11:54 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 11:54 PM
Connor Hellebuyck lost his first game as a Devil with a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. It was a good run, but it eventually came to an end. Let’s look back at his most impressive starts in his 7-0 run.
“For a while there, I was thinking it was never going to happen, but let's be realistic. It’s a good league; it was one of those nights- you shake it off, throw it away, and move on,” Connor Hellebuyck remarked after the 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It was his first loss as the New Jersey Devils starting goaltender.
Hellebuyck joined the team in a blockbuster trade and immediately made them a Stanley Cup contender. He went 7-0 as the starter, but all good things must come to an end, and his first loss came in the latest game.
It was a good run, making this a good time to look back at it. Which starts stand out? Which were his most impressive in the 7-0 run? Let’s dive in!
7. Oct. 27 vs. Dallas Stars
This was Hellebuyck’s first start for the Devils. It was uneventful, partly because the defense did an outstanding job protecting him. He only faced 18 shots and allowed one goal in a 5-1 stomping of the Dallas Stars.
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The most impressive part of the start is that he made it in the first place. Hellebuyck missed training camp and multiple weeks of the regular season. Yet, once the trade was official on Friday, Oct. 23, he was ready to go. He not only started the game but became the go-to for the Devils.
6. Oct. 30 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Much like the start of his Devils tenure, Hellebuyck wasn’t asked to be the hero in his second. The defense stepped up and only allowed 21 shots on net, and Hellebuyck stopped 19 of them in a 5-2 victory.
Between this game and the performance against the Stars, Hellebuyck was heating up and returning to his elite form. In the process, he wasn’t costing the Devils and instead was proving why he was the missing piece for this team.
5. Nov. 5 vs. St. Louis Blues
Initially, this game looked like his best start as Hellebuyck was lights out and making multiple big stops as the Devils built up a commanding 4-1 lead. Then came the third-period collapse, which featured three goals allowed, including one where he mishandled the puck around the net, a mistake he admitted afterwards he wanted back. “I’ll just call it a mistake, how about that?” Hellebyuck noted afterwards.
The saving grace in this game is that Hellebuyck bent but didn’t break. He made 28 saves, including a handful of big stops late in the game, including in overtime, as the Devils recovered and won 5-4.
4. Nov. 14 vs Washington Capitals
This was the second leg of the home-and-home matchup between the Devils and the Washington Capitals. On the road, the Devils got themselves into a track meet, with both teams piling on the goals.
Hellebuyck allowed four goals but made 42 saves, and his play late in the game shut the door on a 7-4 victory. It was another game where the Devils were reminded of what he provides in the net. He wasn’t perfect but made the big saves and adapted to the game that was played in front of him.
3. Nov. 12 vs Washington Capitals
This was the first game of that home-and-home, one that put Hellebuyck’s play on display. He allowed two early goals but was dominant in the net afterwards, making 26 saves in a 5-2 win for the Devils.
Hellebuyck was tested in this game, with the skill on the Capitals' end creating plenty of great chances. However, he clamped down and shut them down, especially in the second and third periods, with the Capitals playing with desperation.
2. Nov. 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers
This was the first home game for Hellebuyck and the first game where he looked like the dominant goaltender the Devils expected when they acquired him. Hellebuyck didn’t face many shots- 21 in total- but that doesn’t tell the story.
thehockeynews.comConnor Hellebuyck Opens Up On Why He Asked For A Trade From The Winnipeg JetsThe former Jets goalie broke his silence ahead of return to Winnipeg, revealing how escalating personal threats and a shifting post-Olympic landscape forced a difficult choice to prioritize his family’s safety and request a trade to the New Jersey Devils.
The Edmonton Oilers are one of the most skilled teams in the NHL, with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard leading them. There were plenty of moments when it looked like the star players would take over the game. Yet, Hellebuyck not only limited them and their high-flying offense, but he also halted them in overtime and the shootout to lead the Devils to a 4-3 win.
1. Nov. 8 vs Toronto Maple Leafs
In hindsight, this performance doesn’t seem as impressive considering the opponent. The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a seven-game losing streak and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. However, they have a great offense with plenty of top-end talent.
Plus, the Devils were playing on short rest, traveling from a road game against the New York Islanders the previous night to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. The Devils were sluggish and needed their goaltender to steal them a game. That’s what Hellebuyck did with a 23-save shutout in a decisive 4-0 victory.
Oddly enough, the shutout was quickly forgotten because the Devils released a statement shortly after the game announcing that Hellebuyck wouldn’t start against the Winnipeg Jets. Most of the questions after the game were centered around the decision to sit him, and the focus shifted to the lead-up to his much-awaited return to Winnipeg instead of the shutout.
Which start do you think was the most impressive of Hellebuyck's 7-0 start? Let us know in the comments section below!
New Jersey Devils•Toronto Maple Leafs•Edmonton Oilers•Washington Capitals•St. Louis Blues•Vegas Golden Knights
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