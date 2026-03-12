Islanders Prospect Cole Eiserman Scores Twice, Leads Bost University To First-Round Win; Nelson, Finley's Seasons End

When a player deals with an injury of any kind, if they're a passionate enough player, they're going to fight like hell to get through it and play on right through it.
Now, imagine you're a 19-year-old collegiate star. You just lost in the National Championship, and now have been tabbed as a leader for your team as an alternate captain.
New York Islanders' 2024 first-round pick Cole Eiserman found himself in that very spot this season. Just under a month into the season, Eiserman suffered an extremely scary-looking lower-body injury.
Miraculously, he missed less than a full month. He pushed himself to be back for his team and the chance to play for the United States at the World Junior's Tournament.
His on-ice totals suffered. Before the injury, Eiserman started the year with six goals and eight points in six games.
He then went pointless in nine of his next 13 games with BU. He only scored two goals, an extreme aberration for his career. People began questioning his development.
In BU's last 12 games, Eiserman has 12 goals and 17 points. It hasn't been talked about enough how red-hot Eiserman's been, once again looking healthy and looking every bit like the player who led all freshmen in goals in the NCAA last season.
In total, Eiserman's up to 18 goals and 28 points in 31 games.
In his last five games, Eiserman has six goals and 10 points. This comes while BU's facing imminent elimination from postseason contention.
Last night against the University of Vermont in the first round of the Hockey East tournament, the Terriers beat the Catamounts 4-1.
Eiserman scored twice, including the game-winning goal 6:51 into the third period.
Eiserman, very quietly, looks every bit like the potential superstar goalscorer that he was last year. He's scored in five straight games, and in seven of his last eight total.
Eiserman's completely turned what could've been a lost year statistically into an unbelievable bounce-back story. Eiserman's done this while his two-way play as a whole has been a major focus, too.
His teammate Kamil Bednarik continues to turn the corner, too. After an eight-game point drought, Bednarik has heated up with five assists in the last five games, good for a five-game point streak.
Bednarik continues to play a pivotal role for the Terriers as a shutdown center against fierce competition.
Elsewhere in the NCAA:
Quinn Finley (2022 third-round pick) and the Wisconsin Badgers were shellacked by the Ohio State University 7-1 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Badgers are right on the cut line for the NCAA Tournament, so whether their season is over hangs in the balance.
Finley finishes the regular season with 15 goals and 28 points in 33 games, a strong year overall.
The NCAA Selection Show will be on Sunday, March 22. If Wisconsin doesn't make it dancing, Finley could sign with the Islanders' organization. His rights will expire this season.
Danny Nelson (2023 second-round pick) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were also eliminated in the Big Ten tournament, as top-seed Michigan steamrolled to a 6-1 victory.
The Fighting Irish will not make it to the tournament, finishing the year well below .500.
Nelson, Notre Dame's captain, finished the campaign with 13 goals and 29 points in 36 games.
Nelson, like Finley, is a possibility to sign with the organization now that his season is over. He would add a big element for the Bridgeport Islanders, who sit fifth in their division, holding down a playoff spot as it stands.