    GAME DAY: Senators Host Josh Norris And Surging Buffalo Sabres

    Steve Warne
    Dec 24, 2025, 00:03
    Updated at: Dec 24, 2025, 00:03

    Josh Norris Returns and Linus Ullmark faces a former team for the second straight game.

    The Senators go for their fifth straight victory on Tuesday night when they play host to the Buffalo Sabres on the eve of the NHL's Christmas break. While neither team had the kind of start to the season they would have liked, both are now piping hot.

    The Senators have won four in a row and five of six, while the Sabres, immersed in a 14-year playoff drought, have won six games in a row. So something's gotta give.

    This will be the first game back in Ottawa for Josh Norris since the trade that sent him to Buffalo in March. 

    The Senators won't change much after Sunday's impressive 6-2 victory in Boston. That includes Linus Ullmark starting in goal against his former team for a second straight game. Ullmark was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday. Over his past four starts, Ullmark has a .928 save percentage and a 1.74 GAA.

    Here's how the chess pieces align on Tuesday night.

    Senators Line Combinations

    Tkachuk-Stutzle-Zetterlund
    Perron-Cozens-Batherson
    Amadio-Greig-Giroux
    MacDermid-Halliday-Cousins

    Sanderson-Zub
    Chabot-Spence
    Matinpalo-Jensen

    Ullmark

    Sabres Line Combinations

    Krebs – Thompson – Doan
    Benson – McLeod – Quinn
    Ostlund – Norris – Tuch
    Greenway – Dunne – Malenstyn

    Samuelsson – Dahlin
    Byram – Metsa
    Power – Kesselring

    Lyon