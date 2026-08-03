Drake Batherson Wins His Club Championship, Taking Trophy From His Dad
The Senators' star shot a 66 en route to his second title at KenWo Golf Club in New Minas, Nova Scotia.
Drake Batherson has some potentially lucrative business to take care of this summer, but he had some family business to take care of on the golf course first.
Batherson won the 2026 men's club championship at KenWo Golf Club in New Minas, Nova Scotia, over the weekend, firing rounds of 66 and 71 to capture the Troyte Bullock Cup by one shot over perennial contender Matt Rogers.
The two-day event was held on Saturday and Sunday and featured 130 players.
For Batherson, it was a return to the winner's circle at a tournament he first won as a junior at age 16.
This year's victory also produced a pretty special family moment.
Batherson's father was the defending champion, and on Sunday afternoon, he got to present the winner's trophy to his son. Norm Batherson, who played for the Senators' AHL affiliate in PEI in the early 1990s, has dominated the event in recent years, winning three of the previous six club championships.
This year, it was Drake's turn to have family bragging rights after finishing six strokes ahead of his dad.
The victory comes during an interesting summer for the 28-year-old. With the Brady Tkachuk situation now well in the club's rearview mirror, Batherson's contract status is now one of the most talked-about topics surrounding the club.
Batherson is eligible to sign a contract extension now and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
The question isn't simply whether Ottawa can get him re-signed; it's also what that next contract might cost, when it will happen, and whether it makes sense.
With salaries skyrocketing around the NHL, there's been plenty of speculation that Batherson's camp could be looking for something approaching $10 million per season. And if he reaches the open market next July, that number could potentially climb even higher, particularly if he can build on 2025-26, his best season yet (33 goals, 71 points).
For now, though, on the August long weekend, the only number Batherson cared about was the one on his scorecard.
A 66 and a 71 were good enough to keep the Ken-Wo club championship in the Batherson family for another year.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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