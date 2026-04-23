Game 3: Ottawa Product To Make NHL Playoff Debut In Senators Must-Win Scenario

Crotty was on the ice for a goal for and against, but he did spend a lot of time in his own end defending with the Hurricanes generating the majority of the shots while he and his partner, Lassi Thomson, were on the ice. With that pairing on the ice, the Senators generated 30.77 percent of the shots (CF%), 35.71 percent of the shots on goal (SF%), and 42.12 percent of the expected goals (xGF%). It was a tough matchup, but it is worth noting that the majority of Crotty’s minutes were spent playing with right-shooting Thomson and the Senators’ fourth line.