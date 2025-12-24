Sabres 3 Senators 2 (OT): Buffalo Extends Win Streak To Seven In Ottawa

The Buffalo Sabres may be mired in an NHL-record playoff drought, but they seem to save their best for the Ottawa Senators.

On the eve of the league’s three-day Christmas break, Bowen Byram scored his second goal of the game, 31 seconds into overtime, to give the Sabres a 3-2 victory at Canadian Tire Centre (17.753) on Tuesday night.

That’s the Sabres’ sixth straight win over Ottawa and their seventh straight victory overall.

Tim Stützle and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators, whose four-game win streak came to an end. Greig's goal tied the game at 1, late in the first period, cashing in with a slick backhand on a 2 on 1. Stutzle's goal tied the game at 2 in the second, a fierce wrist shot from the high slot that went off the post and in. That goal came at the midway point of the second period and the two teams shut it down after that.

In overtime, Ryan McLeod skated the puck down the left wing into Ottawa's zone, and with Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson backing up a little too far, McLeod had the easiest passing seam to get it over to Byram. It appeared Byram didn’t get all of it on his one-timer attempt, so the puck was a little like a change-up pitch. knuckling past Ullmark as he slid from his right to his left.

Ullmark made 22 saves in the loss, snapping his personal four-game win streak. Alex Lyon made 24 saves for the win.

The Sens also missed a chance to enter the Christmas break in a playoff spot. With the regulation point, they hit the break with an excellent 5-1-1 mark in their past seven games, one point back of the Florida Panthers and one point ahead of the surging Sabres.

The Senators’ next action comes Saturday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs (7 pm).

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa