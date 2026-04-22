Senators’ Line Changes Yielded Better Underlying Results in Game 2

It remains to be seen how coach Green will deploy his lines in game two, and there are always concerns that frontloading the first line could leave others thin. There is no question that Tkachuk’s presence alongside Dylan Cozens has optimized the Senators’ second line, giving it added depth and size. Throughout the season, that size created matchup problems for the opposition, and teams had a challenging time dealing with this line down low, where they controlled the cycle game.