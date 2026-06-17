Even After Joseph Woll Trade, Flyers 'Would Like' to Draft More Goalies

"If your second-round pick's later, you can't just reach to take a goalie just to take the goalie. If they're in that range that makes sense for your organization, you do it, but at the same time, some years it falls into place for goalie. I, personally, would like to try to draft a goalie most years. When we took two the one year, it kind of took pressure off the year after. We didn't see the value of drafting another one at some of those times, but if it happens, it happens."