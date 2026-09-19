Flyers' David Jiricek Ready for Fierce Training Camp Battle: 'The Best Players Play'

As Flyers training camp gets under way, roster battles are beginning to take shape.
In a very short period of time, the Philadelphia Flyers will have to make some very important roster decisions based on some limited training camp and preseason viewings. It's an unprecedented situation for players and front offices alike, but every team has to deal with it the same.
At the forward position, the Flyers are more or less set, depending on the health of Nikita Grebenkin and whether or not they want to go with 14 forwards and seven defensemen or 13 forwards and eight defensemen.
But, more than anything else, that decision will be made by the Flyers' defensemen, and especially the younger ones.
Regardless of who makes the roster, veteran newcomer Simon Benoit figures to slot in as the rotational No. 7 defenseman, but Ty Murchison, Oliver Bonk, Hunter McDonald, and David Jiricek are all fighting for places as the No. 6 defenseman on the roster and, potentially, the No. 8 defenseman.
Jiricek, 22, is the early in-house favorite to win the race.
The former No. 6 overall pick has the offensive capabilities the Flyers covet and need from their defense, and losing his status as a waivers-exempt player adds another wrinkle the Flyers will consider in their final roster calculus.
The messaging from GM Danny Briere and the Flyers this summer has been that they believe Jiricek is ready to seize a full-time NHL roster spot and help the Flyers become a better and more talented team in the long run, but both Jiricek and the Flyers know that it ultimately comes down to how he performs.
"As you said, fresh start. New system for me, so, trying to get used to it and just go day-by-day, watch the tape, be good on ice, off ice, and let's see," Jiricek said after the second day of training camp on Friday.
"Offense is there, so just gotta play defense, right? How easy is that? Sounds easy, so, yeah, be good on defense, don't make mistakes. Obviously everyone makes mistakes, right? But try to do it as less as you can, and that's gonna be fine."
Another advantage the 6-foot-4 Jiricek has over his peers battling with him for a roster spot is his experience.
Across four NHL seasons, Jiricek has played in 85 regular season games, scoring two goals, 11 assists, and 13 points, with none coming on the power play due to his limited role.
"It's as Danny said, it's up to me. Everyone's watching, you guys watch practice, same as Danny, same as coaches. So, try to make him feel like I'm ready and I'm here to take a spot," Jiricek added.
Does the support of the front office give him confidence as a player heading into a pressure situation like this one?
"Hockey memory is really short, to tell you that. You could have confidence. You could know someone's pushing you. But it's, end of the day, it's up to you how you play. If you play badly, you aren't gonna play. If someone likes you, no. Just be ready, and I know it's a business, so the best players play."
Jiricek has been off to a good start in training camp thus far, drawing stick-taps from assistant coach (and defense specialist) Todd Reirden for scoring on Carson Bjarnason in a rush drill, then again for rotating with defense partner Cam York, vocally calling for the puck in the open corner, and clearing the zone from the forecheck.
In the next drill, which featured 5-on-5 cycle work, Jiricek crept up to the left circle on his weak side and whistled a one-timer by Bjarnason's right ear for a goal in the top corner of the net.
The Flyers will scrimmage on Saturday, enjoy a day off on Sunday, and play their first preseason game on Monday. If Jiricek can keep doing what he's been doing, he'll be in a good spot going forward.