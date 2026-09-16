Flyers Winners and Losers from 2026 Rookie Camp

A comprehensive assessment after one week of camp and on-ice sessions.
Heading into their 2026 rookie camp, the Philadelphia Flyers had one message for their prospects, especially with a shorter training camp and preseason: "Get noticed."
The more experienced players, like Porter Martone, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey didn't need to hear that twice, though they took it upon themselves to take the extra practice time seriously anyway.
For other players, it's already been decided that they will head back to junior hockey, and for a much smaller group, now is the time to make an impression.
With two Rookie Series games against the New York Rangers over the weekend, the prospects who could conceivably make the Flyers' NHL roster in the next few years had their first chances to make an impression, and from those games and the camp overall, we can begin to assess the trajectories of those with the most at stake.
Winner: Cole Knuble
Cole Knuble was a bit of a wildcard heading into rookie camp, as he had joined the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the tail end of last season, scoring a goal, two assists, and three points in seven games.
Before that, the 22-year-old former fourth-round pick starred at the University of Notre Dame for three years, scoring 21 goals and 70 points across his last 70 collegiate games.
Knuble, the son of former Flyers forward Mike, only played in one of the Rookie Series games against the Rangers, and that was all he needed to open some eyes.
Featuring on the top line alongside Alex Bump and Jett Luchanko, Knuble was consistently making things happen, using his legs to advance the play and crashing into bodies on the forecheck despite his modest 5-foot-10, 192-pound build.
Knuble's rapid ascent and ceaseless motor are reminiscent of former Flyers forward Bobby Brink, who improved considerably over the years and made himself a third-line staple before being exchanged at the 2026 trade deadline for David Jiricek as the Flyers sought to clear their logjam of wingers and make room for Porter Martone.
If Knuble's arrow continues to point upwards, a Brink projection is certainly possible and would be a phenomenal outcome for the Flyers, who are in need of some more mid- and late-round hits from their drafting.
Loser: Devin Kaplan
On the other side of the coin, Devin Kaplan already has some NHL experience and a full pro season under his belt, but was far less noticeable than his peers.
Kaplan, 22, is heading into a contract year and scored just five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in 49 games with the Phantoms last year, and while he does project as more of a grinder than anything else, Noah Powell was considerably more noticeable in that regard.
It was a disappointing initial showing from the 2023 third-rounder, who was impressive this time last year, but not so much this time around.
Kaplan does deserve some grace as he shakes off the rust coming back from a season-ending injury and subsequent surgery, but the combination of the Flyers' overall glut of wingers and the strong performances from Knuble and Powell don't bode well for his future prospects with the organization.
Kaplan will have another chance to draw some eyes when training camp officially opens Thursday.
Winner: Carson Bjarnason
Deservedly so, Egor Zavragin is always a hot topic when Flyers prospects are being discussed, but we often forget that draft classmate and fellow goalie Carson Bjarnason was picked ahead of him in the same year.
After four seasons with the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings, including three as the starter, Bjarnason turned pro last year, playing in 32 games for the Phantoms.
The 21-year-old's results were mixed, as a strong start faded into a skid, and Bjarnason eventually played two games for the ECHL Reading Royals, going 1-1-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .881 save percentage.
In the AHL, Bjarnason ultimately finished with a 14-11-7 record while playing second-fiddle to Aleksei Kolosov, posting a 3.43 GAA and .877 save percentage.
But, it's worth noting that the Phantoms dealt with tons of roster turnover losing Emil Andrae, Barkey and Bump, as well as injuries to Bonk, Kaplan, and Ty Murchison. Reinforcements in the forms of David Jiricek, Boris Katchouk, Powell, Knuble, and Jack Berglund didn't arrive until the season was long lost.
Bjarnason should have a more stable environment around him in 2026-27, and he put some doubts to bed with a very good full game against the Rangers over the weekend. The former second-rounder was beaten only twice, and both goals came on the power play.
Look for Bjarnason to get some preseason ice time as he continues to build on a strong start to camp.
Losers: Veteran defensemen
We're going a little off the cuff here, but Bonk, Ty Murchison, Spencer Gill, Brek Liske, and Maksim Sokolovskii were all impressive this past week in their own ways.
For older Flyers like Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen, the time has come for them to begin watching the rearview mirror a bit. Murchison wore the 'C' in the first game against the Rangers this weekend and already got some NHL games last year, and Bonk, after making his NHL debut and playoff debut to finish the season, was as impressive as he needed to be in a camp of this nature.
Seeler no longer has trade protection and has just two more years left on his contract. A transition to No. 7 defenseman, especially after Simon Benoit's contract expires next summer, seems likely with Murchison continuing to ascend.
As for Ristolainen, the trade rumors never really went away, and he now has Bonk and Jiricek pushing him for a roster spot and ice time with Gill and Liske still on the way.
If both Bonk and Jiricek look the part and convince Flyers brass that they can handle expanded workloads and added responsibilities, that could very well start the countdown on Ristolainen's tenure in Philadelphia.