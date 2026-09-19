Flyers' Denver Barkey 'Looking To Run Away' with New NHL Role

"There's also something there that we got to look at, because he's a smart guy. I don't think he hurts you defensively," Tocchet said. "What I liked about that, the line started out slow, and then if you watch, they got cooking, and they started having puck possession. There's a lot of factors into that, and we'll see. We have some other centers, too. So that's something that we're going to have to really look into."