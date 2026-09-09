Flyers Drop Training Camp Roster with Interesting Surprise

Flyers hockey is almost here.
At long last, Philadelphia Flyers hockey is finally approaching. Training camp is just under a week away, and the official roster is here.
On Wednesday, the Flyers dropped their official training camp roster and schedule ahead of next week's camp, which will kick off on Thursday following the conclusion of rookie camp.
The forward group, in no particular order, is as follows:
Garrett Wilson, Travis Konecny, Devin Kaplan, Sean Couturier, Nikita Grebenkin, Danila Klimovich, Alex Bump, Zach Aston-Reese, Christian Dvorak, Jack Studnicka, Nolan Foote, Noah Cates, Riley Thompson, Matvei Michkov, Trevor Zegras, Zayde Wisdom, Noah Powell, Noel Acciari, Cole Knuble, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett, Jett Luchanko, Jacob Gaucher, Denver Barkey, Carl Grundstrom, and Porter Martone.
At the goalie position, there are no new names or faces. Starting goalie Dan Vladar returns with Joseph Woll behind him, and they are joined by prospects Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason.
Defense, however, is where things get interesting.
Flyers have surprise additions
Starting atop the roster, Helge Grans and David Jiricek figure to battle for a roster spot once more, as will Oliver Bonk. Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen, Simon Benoit, Hunter McDonald, and Ty Murchison are all there, too.
Recent additions like Jackson Edward and Cam Dineen will most likely play their biggest roles in the AHL, and they will, apparently, be joined by another new signing in Andrew Perrott, who took an AHL deal with Lehigh Valley in July.
Perrott, 25, is a formerly undrafted, scrappy, undersized 6-foot defenseman who was a career AHL and ECHL tweener up until last year, when he played 51 AHL games for the Rockford IceHogs, scoring one goal, three assists, and four points with a -6 rating and a staggering 117 penalty minutes.
Perrott will participate in the NHL training camp ahead of someone like Cooper Wylie, who attended Flyers camps in the past and is heading into what will be his first pro season after four years at St. Cloud State University.
Another somewhat surprising inclusion, as mentioned above, is Zayde Wisdom, who returned to the Flyers organization last year on an AHL deal.
The 24-year-old will again have the opportunity to fight for a bottom-six roster spot, competing against the likes of Kaplan, Klimovich, Grebenkin, Aston-Reese, Foote, Grundstrom, and Wilson for that kind of role.
After a terrible 2023-24 season in which he scored only three points in 49 games, Wisdom is back on the map with a total of 27 goals and 59 points across his last two seasons, and he wore the 'A' for the Phantoms for the first time last year, too.
It's notable that the Flyers are giving their former fourth-round pick a shot in training camp ahead of younger, less experienced players like Alex Ciernik and Owen McLaughlin, but Wisdom has certainly earned it.
And between Wisdom and Perrott, the Flyers won't lack in energy or physicality during training camp and the preseason.