Flyers Lament Lack of Finishing Touch After Disappointing Loss to Wild

"We got to start, myself included, finishing some chances and giving ourselves a better chance earlier in the game," Zegras added before studying a stat sheet at the podium. "We definitely had our looks, we had our chances. I don't know what the shots were. I felt like we had some good sustained O-zone time for a lot of the second, most of the third. Probably put a couple of those home, it's a different game, right?"