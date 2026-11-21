Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 21, 2026 5:49 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:49 PM
Updated Nov 21, 2026 6:00 PM
Rick Tocchet shakes up a winning roster, demoting star Trevor Zegras to the fourth line and debuting a revamped top-six ahead of Saturday's clash in Montreal.
Although the Flyers are now on a two-game winning streak and back within a shout of the playoff conversation, head coach Rick Tocchet has made some bizarre lineup changes that will make you wonder.
After all, in the Flyers' most recent game, a confounding 6-5 overtime win against the Senators, veteran forward Travis Konecny scored four points, while Tyson Foerster added three of his own.
But, when the Flyers play the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday night, the two surging wingers will have a new center on their line.
According to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Foerster and Konecny will be flanking Christian Dvorak on the Flyers' first line... and that's not all.
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The duo's previous center, Trevor Zegras, has been demoted to the fourth line, slotting in on the left wing next to captain Sean Couturier and veteran newcomer Noel Acciari.
Tocchet and the Flyers also changed up the middle six, with Denver Barkey moving back to center despite playing his best hockey of the season in a checking role with Couturier and Acciari, where he's been productive offensively.
Barkey will center Porter Martone, who was split up from Matvei Michkov and Noah Cates, and Owen Tippett.
Therefore, the Flyers' third and final line change is rookie Cole Knuble playing left wing with Cates and Michkov.
For those keeping score, the new Flyers lines are:
Owen Tippett - Denver Barkey - Porter Martone
Cole Knuble - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras - Sean Couturier - Noel Acciari
Assessing the Trevor Zegras demotion
While Tocchet's decision to move Zegras down to the fourth line certainly comes with some sticker shock, the demotion for the Flyers talisman was a long time coming.
Zegras has played a season-low in ice time three times in the last 12 days, playing 15:30 against Vancouver on Nov. 9, 15:24 against Buffalo on Nov. 17, and then just 12:50 against Ottawa on Thursday night.
Notably, Zegras took a frustration roughing penalty just 52 seconds into the third period against Ottawa, which game just 14 seconds after Phil Tomasino gave the Senators a 4-2 lead.
Nothing came of the penalty, but Zegras played just three shifts the rest of the way, which included two inside the final five minutes when the Flyers were trailing 5-4.
Now, it appears that Tocchet has at least informally disciplined Zegras for the unsightly penalty, and the star forward's discipline, or lack thereof, is something that has been bemoaned in the past.
The preseason jersey tuck penalty and a 10-minute misconduct against Minnesota on Nov. 3 are two semi-recent instances that immediately come to mind.
Zegras has just one point - a goal - in his last five games for the Flyers, to pair with a -3 rating and four penalty minutes.
The Denver Barkey plan
As for Barkey, it's harder to parse the Flyers' train of thought, moving the scrappy forward from left wing to center.
The added versatility Barkey brings is nice, but he's a lot less noticeable, and impactful, when playing center. It's a role he could grow into later in his career with more experience and more time to bulk up, but right now, all this move does is expose the Flyers' sheer lack of depth at the center position.
Barkey has four goals, five assists, and nine points in his last 14 games since shaking off a training camp injury and subsequent rust, and all four goals have come in the month of November pursuant to his move to left wing next to Couturier and Acciari, plus some well-earned power play time.
Added opportunity is added opportunity; Barkey's play has warranted a move up the lineup, but making the 21-year-old change positions again is a dubious decision, to say the least.
The Flyers are surprisingly now only five points back of a playoff spot, so every decision, no matter how big or small, is important, and only time will tell if Tocchet's lineup gamble pays off.
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