Flyers' Nick Seeler Reprising Familiar, Important Role on Defense

Seeler is still one of the key pieces to the Flyers' defense.
Heading into the 2025-26 regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers have relatively few certainties, but one of them is having Nick Seeler on the third defense pair keeping the ship steady.
After spending a year out of hockey entirely, Seeler resurfaced with the Flyers in 2021-22, playing 43 games as a rotational defender, but would eventually emerge as a reliable bottom-pair player who brought physicality, intensity, and responsible play every night.
Last season, Seeler averaged a career-high 17:41 of ice time per night under first-year head coach Rick Tocchet, and with Tocchet inheriting such a young group of defensemen, Seeler's presence was necessary.
Emil Andrae, Cam York, and Seeler's longtime defense partner, Jamie Drysdale, all played significant minutes at times for the Flyers last season, and Drysdale eventually grew to the point that Tocchet and the Flyers no longer felt the need to pair him with the safer Seeler.
Even though Andrae has been traded and Drysdale has evolved, Seeler's job isn't done. In fact, it's just beginning, as it appears he will be paired with 22-year-old newcomer David Jiricek, at least to start the new season.
After spending the early days of training camp with prospect Spencer Gill, Tocchet and Co. united Seeler and Jiricek for Saturday's scrimmage as the Flyers debuted forward duos and defensive pairs we can safely assume will be utilized to start the new season.
For instance, Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen, as well as York and Drysdale, were paired up together, leaving Seeler and Jiricek as the next two men up. At forward, we saw duos like Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster, and Denver Barkey and Matvei Michkov. So on and so forth.
Seeler can draw on his recent experiences with Drysdale to prepare himself to help out the young, up-and-coming Jiricek as Jiricek looks to finally establish himself as an NHL defenseman.
"I think there's some similarities. Both obviously more offensive, and I think I can have that stability for the pair," Seeler said of Drysdale and Jiricek.
"That was the first time we were out there together, so, just need to get some more reps. But, yeah, I definitely think we can have a good balance and I can have that stability on the pair."
Jiricek, 22, made his Flyers debut on April 14 in a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, playing 19:37 and recording one shot on goal.
In that game, Jiricek played 15:36 with Seeler at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, and were out-attempted 12-10 as the Flyers, resting ahead of their playoff series vs. Pittsburgh, survived for the win.
And while they were out-attempted 12-10, actual shots on goal were 9-5 in favor of the Flyers duo despite the underwhelming supporting cast around them.
"I just think it's reps. I think the more you play together, the more you understand your partner, and the more I can be in the right positions at the right time" Seeler added, "and kind of be that anchor back there. I think it helps whoever I'm playing with."
Jiricek said earlier this week that he didn't know yet if he would be playing in Monday's preseason opener against Washington in Hershey, so it's unclear when he and Seeler will get more reps together next until then.
In the meantime, though, with less than two weeks until the Flyers' first regular season game, the defense looks set.