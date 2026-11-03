Flyers Strong Fit for Former 1st-Round Pick on NHL Waiver Wire

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Ron Chenoy, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Ron Chenoy, Imagn Images)
Nov 3, 2026 8:52 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 8:52 PM
Updated Nov 3, 2026 10:05 PM
This could be a slam-dunk acquisition for the Flyers.
If there's a combination of traits the Philadelphia Flyers could absolutely take for free at the center position, it's speed, skill, and a strong draft pedigree. By combing the NHL waiver wire, the Flyers can find all three.
Although the depth at the center position was already thin coming into the 2026-27 season, things have gotten a bit worse for the Flyers, given that Trevor Zegras has been affixed to the left wing position.
That's been a productive change, which has worked in the favor of Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, but the team has been platooning Christian Dvorak, Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, Noel Acciari, Denver Barkey, and Jacob Gaucher down the middle at various points in the last few weeks.
Down in the AHL, the Flyers are committed to allowing top center prospect Jett Luchanko the time he needs to develop into a high-quality NHL player, so he's off the table barring some dire circumstances.
But, that's where the NHL waiver wire comes in handy.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Winnipeg Jets placed forward prospect Brad Lambert on waivers, making him available to the Flyers and the other 30 NHL teams for free if they choose.
Lambert, still just 22 years old, was drafted 30th overall in the first round of the 2022 draft, and he brings to the table an elite package of skating ability and playmaking.
The end product hasn't come for the Finn, though, as he has just nine points in 43 career NHL games across four seasons.
In the AHL, Lambert has 36 goals, 70 assists, and 106 points in 173 games, though it's worth noting that after scoring 55 points in 64 AHL games in 2023-24, Lambert regressed to just 35 points in 61 games in 2024-25, and 13 points in 34 games in 2025-26.
The former first-round pick is now a player who is clearly trending in the wrong direction and in need of a change of scenery, something that the Jets have apparently recognized.
With just one assist in 11 NHL games with Winnipeg this season, it's understandable that none of the other NHL teams, including the Flyers, have offered up any assets for Lambert to jump the waiver wire.
But, given that Lambert is on waivers and can be claimed for free, he's an obvious fit for the Flyers, especially as a potential right-shot center.
After assigning Alex Bump to the AHL on Tuesday, the Flyers have one roster spot available, which can be filled by Lambert.
Active contracts (47/50) are not an issue for the Flyers, either, and this is a low-stakes move. Lambert has one year remaining on his entry-level contract, meaning he's a cheap, no-strings-attached dart-throw who is under team control as a pending RFA.
The Flyers badly need speed and skill at the center position, and Lambert, who has primarily featured as a wing, would benefit greatly from a new opportunity under a fresh set of eyes and coaches.
If things don't work out with Lambert, the Flyers can simply put him back on waivers and move on as if nothing happened.
Because Nov. 1 has come and passed, the waiver wire order is now dictated by the current season's standings, rather than last season's standings.
As a result, the Flyers have been propelled towards the top of the waiver wire order, with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks, in that order, the only teams higher. The Jets, who are one spot ahead of the Flyers, obviously cannot claim their own player.
So, again, if the Flyers can get value out of Lambert's speed and talent down the middle, it's a slam-dunk waiver claim.
If they see Lambert as a winger, then players like Bump and Gaucher are clearly ahead if for no reason other than familiarity.
Having won just four of 16 games this season, the Flyers are in the perfect situation to take chances on reclamation projects, and Lambert checks all the boxes for Philadelphia.
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