Flyers Young Core Ranked Among NHL's Very Best

"Philly might've struck out on snagging [Leo Carlsson], but the Flyers proved during the 2026 post-season that they're already a squad to watch in the East. A second-round shellacking at the hands of the eventual champs dampened things some, but Philadelphia's emotional Round 1 win over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins — the Flyers' first playoff series win in a half-decade — put the rest of the Metro on notice," Sachdeva said of the Flyers.