Flyers Young Core Ranked Among NHL's Very Best

The Flyers are finally getting their flowers from broader media circles.
For a good change, the Philadelphia Flyers have finally gotten some positive recognition from national media on the heels of their successful 2025-26 season.
After a few unassuming seasons as rebuilders, the Flyers have finally put together a solid nucleus of young talent on an NHL sheet of ice, and this nucleus is already on the ascent as one of the league's most promising groups.
Led by the recently re-signed Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale--trade additions from the Anaheim Ducks--and draft picks Matvei Michkov, Porter Martone, Tyson Foerster, and Cam York, the future looks rather bright in Philadelphia.
Brighter than the majority of the NHL can say, in the eyes of Sportsnet.
In Sonny Sachdeva's recent ranking of the top five 25-and-under cores in the NHL, the Flyers made a true cameo, ranking fifth in the league and earning a real appearance, rather than peeking in as an honorable mention.
"Philly might've struck out on snagging [Leo Carlsson], but the Flyers proved during the 2026 post-season that they're already a squad to watch in the East. A second-round shellacking at the hands of the eventual champs dampened things some, but Philadelphia's emotional Round 1 win over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins — the Flyers' first playoff series win in a half-decade — put the rest of the Metro on notice," Sachdeva said of the Flyers.
Notably, the Flyers ranked ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks, who were listed as an honorable mention despite having 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Bowen Byram, Anton Frondell, and Frank Nazar.
That speaks volumes of the amount of talent the Flyers have managed to add in recent years.
While only Zegras, Martone, Michkov, Foerster, Drysdale, and York were mentioned by name in the article as the "core", the Flyers also have David Jiricek (22), Alex Bump (22), and Denver Barkey (21) earmarked for important roles on the NHL roster next season.
The forwards of the group are understandably the biggest reasons for excitement around the Flyers, but York, Jiricek, and especially Drysdale cannot be discounted.
Drysdale, 24, put together the best season of his career in 2025-26, matching his career-high 32 points while improving markedly on defense.
If the former No. 6 overall pick continues following this trajectory, there's a chance he can become a legitimate elite two-way defenseman while also being one of the NHL's best skaters.
The Flyers still have work to do as they continue their rebuild--namely adding a No. 1 center similar to Carlsson--but the foundation to support a player of that caliber is very clearly already in place in Philadelphia.