Owen Tippett In or Out? Flyers Face Important Lineup Decisions

The Flyers are fighting through injuries at a disadvantageous time.
As they fight to keep their series with the Carolina Hurricanes competitive, the Philadelphia Flyers are walking a fine line managing a myriad of untimely injuries.
Most notable of all is that of Owen Tippett, who has not played for the Flyers since their 1-0 Game 6 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 29.
After morning skate, head coach Rick Tocchet told attending media that Tippett will again be unavailable for the Flyers ahead of Game 3 against the Hurricanes on Thursday night.
But, Tippett isn't the only important Flyers forward dealing with some issues.
Top-six center Christian Dvorak is a game-time decision, according to Tocchet, but the general expectation is that the 30-year-old will be available for the Flyers.
Dvorak is one of many forwards who could benefit from a greasy goal at some point; he has zero goals in eight playoff games despite his 15 shots on goal and three assists.
Dvorak had four goals in his previous 14 playoff games with Arizona and Montreal, so he's due for some positive regression in front of goal.
As we now know, the Flyers are going to be without center Noah Cates for the remainder of this series, so now is as good a time as any for Dvorak to step up with some offensive production.
The Flyers could also turn to top prospect Jett Luchanko, but inserting him into the lineup fresh off the end of his OHL season would be a tall task. Perhaps he is called on to gain some experience if the team loses Game 3 and falls into a 3-0 series hole.
On the other side of the ice, the Hurricanes are getting rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin is likely to return after a two-game absence of his own.
At the Hurricanes' morning skate, it was reported that Nikishin skated on a defense pair with former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, with his replacement, Mike Reilly, getting bumped down to a makeshift fourth pair with forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The 24-year-old Russian sat out the previous two games after absorbing a massive hit from Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven in Game 4 of Round 1 of the playoffs.
On paper, the Flyers are getting weaker, while the Hurricanes are getting stronger and healthier. Philadelphia sorely misses Tippett's speed and physicality, but it was clear even before his absence that he was not particularly close to 100%.
That kind of speed helps to create chances against an aggressive Carolina forecheck, but the Flyers will have to come up with some other solutions to keep the series alive on Thursday night.