Alexander Nikishin Cleared To Play

The Russian rookie looks ready to return to the Hurricanes’ blueline for Game 3 in Philadelphia after a week-long absence following a first-round concussion.
It looks like the Carolina Hurricanes will have their full complement of skaters available for Game 3 in Philadelphia as Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Alexander Nikishin has been cleared to play.
The rookie defenseman has been out for a bit over a week after suffering a concussion in the final game of the team's first round series against the Ottawa Senators.
Brind'Amour was hopeful that Nikishin was going to be available to play as early as Game 1, but the Russian blueliner just didn't feel right and so has sat out the last two games.
But he has been practicing with the team for about a week now and did even take warmups in Game 2, which are all good signs.
"We're always cautious with those things," Brind'Amour said. "He had a couple of good practices and so once he gives us the green light, then that gives us the option there to put him in."
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