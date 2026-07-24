Positive Update on Injured Flyers Free Agent Amid Contract Negotiations

"He's just got to get healthy, but yeah, we love his spunk. We love the sandpaper that he brings, great personality, really well-loved, too, in the locker room. So we're just hoping that we can get him to a place where he can provide that feistiness for us every night." Flyers general manager Danny Briere said of Grebenkin in a recent 1-on-1 interview with The Hockey News.