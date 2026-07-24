Positive Update on Injured Flyers Free Agent Amid Contract Negotiations

The Philadelphia Flyers have two restricted free agents left to sign before the start of next season, and of them has been injured for months. Fortunately, a new update on his status is nothing but good news.
On Thursday afternoon, PHLY's Charlie O'Connor reported that free agent Flyers forward Nikita Grebenkin, who has not played in a game since a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on March 21, is trending towards being a full-go for training camp two months from now.
"Good news on Nikita Grebenkin. Per a team source, it's looking good that he'll be fully healthy and ready for training camp in September. Obviously could be a setback over the next 1.5 months, but right now, things look good. No surgery was necessary," O'Connor reported on his X account.
Little has been revealed by the Flyers on Grebenkin's injury status to this point, but it is encouraging nonetheless that the energetic bottom-sixer is recovering nicely.
At the end of the season, following the playoff run, the Flyers delved into specifics regarding injuries to key players, like Garnet Hathaway's fractured fibula and Cam York's fractured rib.
Grebenkin, however, was deemed only to have an upper-body injury. No surgeries were ever announced or had, and the Russian never publicly sported any casts or slings.
"He's just got to get healthy, but yeah, we love his spunk. We love the sandpaper that he brings, great personality, really well-loved, too, in the locker room. So we're just hoping that we can get him to a place where he can provide that feistiness for us every night." Flyers general manager Danny Briere said of Grebenkin in a recent 1-on-1 interview with The Hockey News.
In his first season with the Flyers, the 23-year-old prospect played in 55 games, scoring four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in a limited role before the mystery injury.
Grebenkin remains a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, and he is ineligible to sign an offer sheet from other NHL teams.