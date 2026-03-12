Recently Traded Flyers Prospect On The Move Again

The Philadelphia Flyers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers]\nmoved on from a once-promising forward prospect at the NHL trade deadline, and\nless than a week later, his new team has done the same.\n\nOn Thursday, in a rare post-trade deadline deal, former Flyers prospect Massimo\nRizzo, who was traded to Boston alongside Alexis Gendron for Brett Harrison and\nJackson Edward, was dealt again.\n\nRizzo, alongside fellow former NCAA standout Dalton Bancroft, were sent to\nNashville in exchange for Navrin Mutter.\n\nThe Flyers originally acquired Rizzo, 24, from the Carolina Hurricanes in the\nTony DeAngelo trade, but his pro career never took off as his college stats\nwould have suggested.\n\nRizzo made his pro debut for the Flyers organization last season, scoring six\ngoals, 12 assists, and 18 points in 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.\n\nJamie Drysdale Emerging as Real Piece of Flyers' Core\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/83cee940-024c-4e19-b71f-15f264f4f566.jpeg]\nJamie Drysdale Emerging as Real Piece of Flyers' Core If the <a\nhref="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a>\nhave one defenseman on their roster that they absolutely must hold onto for the\nfuture, it is unequivocally Jamie Drysdale, who never fails to continue\nimproving his game.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers/latest-news/jamie-drysdale-emerging-as-real-piece-of-flyers-core]\n\nThis year, though, the former seventh-round pick played exclusively in the ECHL\nwith the Reading Royals, where he was nearly a point-per-game player with 22\npoints in 29 games.\n\nAfter the trade deadline, Rizzo made a one-game cameo for the AHL Providence\nBruins before getting sent on the move again.\n\nSuch is the life of an NHL prospect.\n\nPart of the appeal of Rizzo's brief Flyers career was reuniting him with\nUniversity of Denver teammate Bobby Brink\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers/latest-news/nhl-trade-flyers-swing-big-deal-with-wild],\nwho started turning the corner on his own NHL career when Rizzo arrived.\n\nThat, obviously, never came to fruition, and Brink has since headed home to the\nMinnesota Wild in a trade that brought David Jiricek\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers/latest-news/flyers-david-jiricek-experiment-will-require-patience]\nto Philadelphia.