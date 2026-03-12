Logo
Recently Traded Flyers Prospect On The Move Again

The Philadelphia Flyers moved on from a once-promising forward prospect at the NHL trade deadline, and less than a week later, his new team has done the same.

On Thursday, in a rare post-trade deadline deal, former Flyers prospect Massimo Rizzo, who was traded to Boston alongside Alexis Gendron for Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward, was dealt again.

Rizzo, alongside fellow former NCAA standout Dalton Bancroft, were sent to Nashville in exchange for Navrin Mutter.

The Flyers originally acquired Rizzo, 24, from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Tony DeAngelo trade, but his pro career never took off as his college stats would have suggested.

Rizzo made his pro debut for the Flyers organization last season, scoring six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points in 46 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

This year, though, the former seventh-round pick played exclusively in the ECHL with the Reading Royals, where he was nearly a point-per-game player with 22 points in 29 games.

After the trade deadline, Rizzo made a one-game cameo for the AHL Providence Bruins before getting sent on the move again.

Such is the life of an NHL prospect.

Part of the appeal of Rizzo's brief Flyers career was reuniting him with University of Denver teammate Bobby Brink, who started turning the corner on his own NHL career when Rizzo arrived.

That, obviously, never came to fruition, and Brink has since headed home to the Minnesota Wild in a trade that brought David Jiricek to Philadelphia.

