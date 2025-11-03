Traded Flyers Prospect Scores in Debut for New Team

Just days following a sudden prospect swap, forward Samu Tuomaala has evened the score after the Philadelphia Flyers traded him away.

Tuomaala, 22, was never going to make it with the Flyers after being surpassed by players like Alexis Gendron, Devin Kaplan, Alex Bump, and Denver Barkey, as well as the recent draft additions of Porter Martone, Shane Vansaghi, and Jack Murtagh.

The Flyers' former second-round pick had managed to produce 26 goals and 75 points over the last two seasons, but struggled with injuries that severely limited his availability to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

As a result, and after three scoreless games to start the season and numerous healthy scratches, the Flyers decided to pull the plug, trading Tuomaala to the Dallas Stars for Christian Kyrou.

Kyrou, 22, has been a pleasant surprise early in his tenure with the Flyers organization, already tallying a goal and three points in just two games with the Phantoms.

As for Tuomaala?

The Finn made his season debut for the AHL Texas Stars on Sunday, opening the scoring with his first goal for his new club early in the second period against the Manitoba Moose.

Tuomaala raced to a puck along the left wall, executed a feint to create space, then attempted to feed a pass into the crease for his teammate.

Fortunately for him, the puck was inadvertently deflected into the net by a Moose defender, giving Tuomaala his first goal for the Stars organization in his first game.

Kyrou's points with the Flyers organization have been a little less lucky, but they all count equally on the scoreboard at the end of the day.

So far, though, it seems that both players are enjoying the change in scenery, but we'll have to give the edge to Kyrou and the Flyers for the time being.