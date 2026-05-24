3 Takeaways: WBS Penguins Advance To Eastern Conference Final In Calder Cup Playoffs

After failing to generate much of anything Thursday, WBS was ready from the jump. Broz kicked things off with his first goal of the contest a tick less than four minutes into the first period, driving the net and putting away a top-shelf backhand to make it 1-0. Then, less than four minutes later, Broz and Harrison Brunicke used their wheels to create a two-on-one opportunity. Broz slid a perfect pass over to Brunicke breaking through the middle then down the right side, and he also went top-shelf - hitting the water bottle in the process - to give WBS the early 2-0 lead.