3 Takeaways: WBS Penguins Advance To Eastern Conference Final In Calder Cup Playoffs
The WBS Penguins put forth one of the most dominant performances in team history against the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday to punch their ticket to the AHL's Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2014.
For the first time in 12 years, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins are headed to the the AHL Eastern Conference Final in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
And, to punch their ticket, they gave a statement performance on Saturday.
In a winner-take-all Game 5, the WBS Penguins dominated the Springfield Thunderbirds, putting up a final score of 8-1 after failing to clinch in a 2-0 loss on Thursday. Forwards Tristan Broz, Ville Koivunen, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard each had two goals for the Penguins, while netminder Sergei Murashov was impressive yet again, stopping 26 of 27 Springfield shots against to improve his Calder Cup Playoff save percentage to a whopping .943.
After failing to generate much of anything Thursday, WBS was ready from the jump. Broz kicked things off with his first goal of the contest a tick less than four minutes into the first period, driving the net and putting away a top-shelf backhand to make it 1-0. Then, less than four minutes later, Broz and Harrison Brunicke used their wheels to create a two-on-one opportunity. Broz slid a perfect pass over to Brunicke breaking through the middle then down the right side, and he also went top-shelf - hitting the water bottle in the process - to give WBS the early 2-0 lead.
And the Penguins just kept piling on. During the game's first power play - awarded to WBS later in the first - Broz rifled one home from the slot to tack on, and Harvey-Pinard scored WBS's fourth goal with 21 seconds remaining in the first period to chase Springfield starting goaltender Georgii Romanov from the game.
Atley Calvert registered the lone tally in the second period, and Ville Koivunen added on another power play goal almost three minutes into the third period to make it 6-0. Akil Thomas did score one for Springfield, but that was only four minutes before Harvey-Pinard scored on the empty net to make it 7-1.
They didn't just stop there, though. Koivunen pounced on a rebound around the goal crease for his second of the game and WBS's eighth of the game just past the midway point of the final frame, and the WBS Penguins were able to ride off into the sunset with the decisive 8-1 win.
Here are three takeaways from this one:
1. Broz continues to prove he's a big-game player
Even if players like Bill Zonnon, Brunicke, and Murashov are commanding a lot of the attention from this year's run with WBS, Broz has quietly been, arguably, their best player.
He leads the team with three goals and nine points in the nine playoff contests they've played in, and he's been centering a third line with Mikhail Ilyin and Koivunen. He's logging tough minutes on the penalty kill and contributing to the first power play unit, and he's showing his prowess in all three zones.
But, above all, he's still showing his knack for the clutch. Remember when he scored those two different overtime goals for the University of Denver in their 2024 National Championship run? Well, he certainly showed up in an important game Saturday, and his team reaped the benefits.
If not for injuries, he would have earned a more extended look at the NHL level next season. Broz is a legitimately good hockey player, and he should get that shot in 2026-27.
2. That said, let's not forget Murashov and Brunicke
Well, hey, what else can you say about two of those guys named before Broz?
Murashov, 21, has been dominant in these playoffs. Granted, he didn't need to exert himself super hard in this one, but he's made saves when it has mattered, and he's started every game for the Penguins. He has a 1.74 goals-against average to go along with that .943 save percentage.
This guy is quick, athletic, and knows how to slow down the moment, and it will be surprising if he's not at the NHL level next season.
As for Brunicke? Next to Broz, I think he's been the team's best player in this tournament, and it's not as if he's been with this team all season long. He stepped in after the Kamloops Blazers fell in their playoffs, and since then, he's logged top-pairing minutes with Alex Alexeyev, he's the quarterback of the first power play unit, and he's one of the first defensemen called up for the penalty kill and in key defensive situations.
He has grown substantially from his brief NHL stop early in the 2025-26 season, and at times, completely takes over the game. It may take some time for him to fully find his game at the NHL level, but the Penguins sure do have a talent in Brunicke.
3. This team - like its NHL parent club - is riddled with depth
When your fourth line consists of Zonnon - who had three goals in this series in what was his professional debut - centering Aidan McDonough and Calvert, you're probably in pretty good shape. And that's not to mention the third line of Broz, Ilyin, and Koivunen again, which has probably been their strongest line through these Calder Cup Playoffs.
This is the deepest team WBS has had in years, and it's from top-to-bottom across positions. There is still a lot of work ahead if they want to reach the pinnacle of a Calder Cup Championship, but what they showed Saturday is that they're going to be a difficult problem to deal with for whoever between the Toronto Marlies and Cleveland Monsters gets them in the Eastern Conference Final.
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