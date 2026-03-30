Even With Top Players Stepping Up, Penguins Need More Depth Scoring

- Novak - who has seen regular minutes as the second-line center, scored three goals in seven games out of the break, and has 15 goals on the season - has just one goal in his last 10 games and no points in his last seven.

- Brazeau - who has 16 goals on the season - has just one goal since the break, one point in his last 10 games, and no points in his last seven.

- Kindel - who has 17 goals and 33 points on the season - has just three goals and six points since the break.

- Connor Dewar - who has 14 goals on the season - has no goals in his last 10 as well as one goal and three points since the break.

- Kris Letang - the quarterback of the second power play unit and who is supposed to be the secondary source of offense on the blue line behind Erik Karlsson - has three goals and 27 points on the season, and only three of those points have come since the break. He also hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 1.