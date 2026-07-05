Does A Three-Way Trade Make Sense For Penguins To Land Robertson?

Losing Rust is a blow to the now - and losing the versatile Novak doesn't help, either - but the Penguins are at a stage where they need to start getting value out of some of their aging veterans. Plus, Robertson immediately replaces that. Losing two firsts and two seconds, as well as two of their best prospects in Horcoff and McGroarty, isn't ideal, either, but they may be able to recoup one of those firsts by offloading Rickard Rakell. And they are getting back a close-to-NHL-ready Buium in the process while sacrificing Beauchesne, whose upside is intriguing but who is farther out.