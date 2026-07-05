Should The Penguins Follow The Flyers' Offer Sheet Blueprint?
The Flyers shocked the NHL on Friday when they sent a lucrative offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks' forward Leo Carlsson, and the Pittsburgh Penguins should take notes.
The Philadelphia Flyers sent shockwaves through the hockey world on Friday when they offer sheeted Anaheim Ducks star center Leo Carlsson for five years, $18 million average annual value.
On the surface, $18 million seems like a massive number, and it is. Carlsson, 22, is currently on track to be the league's highest-paid player next season, and the league's maximum salary is $20.8 million right now. And that's not even taking into account the four first-round picks Philadelphia has to send Anaheim as compensation.
In a nutshell, the league is changing. The massive offer sheet to a player who has yet to hit 70 points could change self-perception of value for other RFAs and players going forward, and it also sets the precedent for how much potential franchise-changing players will cost teams.
Penguins' POHO and GM Kyle Dubas, more or less, said prior to the 2025 offseason that offer sheets weren't really how they'd be expected to do business and instead pointed to the trade market. But, with acquisition costs hitting an absolute premium this summer - and the Flyers' offer sheet for four first-round picks happening - the thought of giving up four first-round picks for some elite talent doesn't sound so bad, especially since Pittsburgh can likely recoup one or two of those picks.
Here are four offer sheet candidates for the Penguins to consider.
C Connor Bedard
Of all the names here, Bedard is the most intriguing. Although he may have just injured his shoulder training this summer, he holds intrigue as a legitimate top-line center option and as someone who can take the torch from Crosby once he retires.
$20.8 is the maximum salary, and it would probably take close to that number to even have a chance at landing him. The trouble is that the Chicago Blackhawks have $29.3 million in cap space, and they nearly have a full roster already. So, they are likely to match just about anything that comes their way for their superstar.
Still, it doesn't hurt to try. There aren't too many chance to acquire a legitimate top-line center for the now and for the years to come, especially since Bedard is only 20 and already has a season over point-per-game under his belt - even with a general lack of forward talent surrounding him in Chicago.
Might that damage a potential trade relationship in the future? Possibly. But Bedard is the type of franchise-changing player you take that chance on, especially since none of those four picks surrendered are likely to become a first-line center.
C Adam Fantilli
Dubas already one-upped Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell with the Egor Chinakhov trade. So, perhaps, he can do it again?
The 21-year-old Fantilli is on a similar path to that of Carlsson, as he is an up-and-coming first-line center who knows how to put the puck in the back of the net. He is only likely to get better from here, and it's rare to be able to snag first-line centers.
The Jackets have $21.4 million in cap space, but the difference is that they have a few other decisions to make with regards to goaltender Jet Greaves and center Cole Sillinger. Offer-sheeting Fantilli may be a bit tricky, as he probably isn't quite at Bedard's level of worth, but underselling would simply result in an offer sheet match.
With that said, maybe around $17-18 million gets it done. Again, he's someone worth giving up four first-round picks for, as top-line centers are so difficult to find outside of the draft.
LW Jason Robertson
Robertson is the name that the Penguins have been linked to the most, and for good reason: He is 26, he is a superstar in his prime, and he is a 45-goal, 100-point player. There is, perhaps, even more upside left to be seen in his production, as Sidney Crosby is an upgrade at center over Roope Hintz.
Everyone knows GM Jim Nill and the Dallas Stars are in a tough spot with regards to the salary cap, as Dallas has just $9.78 million right now. They still have roster spots to fill, and Robertson - last reported - wanted at least $14 million, which may or may not have adjusted after the Carlsson offer sheet.
Of course, Robertson is an elite player in his prime, and he can help the Penguins for a long time. The question comes in the positional value because there is something to giving up four first-round picks for a winger, not a center. There is some inherent risk in that because, somewhere down the line, the Penguins will need an heir to Crosby.
Still, the fact remains that Pittsburgh can recoup a first or two by selling off some of their veteran players like Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Doing so might make chances better than they can also land a high-upside center such as Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, who has had a few down years and is on the trade block.
If a world exists where the Penguins can offer sheet Robertson and use firsts gained by selling off veterans to acquire someone like Pettersson, that's a pretty enticing situation.
LD Pavel Mintyukov
Other than Robertson, the biggest topic of conversation among Penguins' faithful has been the left side on defense, as stay-at-home top-pairing defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights for another right defenseman in Kaeden Korczak, leaving a lot left to be desired on the left.
Well, Mintyukov fits the bill for the type of player Dubas might covet, as the 22-year-old played well for the Ducks down the stretch run to the playoffs and ended the season with eight goals and 22 points in 73 games. However, like many others Dubas has acquired, there is more to untap with Mintyukov, and Pittsburgh's new-look coaching staff managed to bring out the best in its defensemen last season.
Given the pickle that Anaheim is in with Carlsson, it's actually the perfect time to offer sheet Mintyukov. Right now, they have $17 million in cap space, but they also need to sign RFA forward Cutter Gauthier, who was just below point-per-game last season at 22 years old and is likely to be making at least $10 million next season.
Somewhere in the $4.68-$7.02 million range seems to make sense, which would cost a first-round pick and a third-round pick. However, the Penguins do not own their own third-round pick next season, which throws a wrench in that. So, their best hope would be offering just below that $4.68 million mark for a 2027 second-round pick as compensation and hope that sticks.
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