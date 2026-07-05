Should The Penguins Follow The Flyers' Offer Sheet Blueprint?

Penguins' POHO and GM Kyle Dubas, more or less, said prior to the 2025 offseason that offer sheets weren't really how they'd be expected to do business and instead pointed to the trade market. But, with acquisition costs hitting an absolute premium this summer - and the Flyers' offer sheet for four first-round picks happening - the thought of giving up four first-round picks for some elite talent doesn't sound so bad, especially since Pittsburgh can likely recoup one or two of those picks.