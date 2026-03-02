Logo
Pittsburgh Penguins
Powered by Roundtable
Penguins Goaltender Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week cover image

Penguins Goaltender Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Hunter Hodies
6h
Partner
Pinned
357Members·6,656Posts
HunterHodies@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Arturs Silovs was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs was spectacular over the past week. 

He won both of his starts against the New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights, allowing only one combined goal. He also finished the week with a .981 save percentage.

Those numbers earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Silovs has been on a heater as of late, winning five of his last six starts and allowing only 10 goals in those six games. Going back even further, he's 5-2-2 in his last nine games with a .936 save percentage. 

He's making a strong case to be the Game 1 starter in the playoffs, should the Penguins make it. 

He'll be needed a lot this week since the Penguins have four games, three of which are against potential playoff teams. They'll play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the Bruins again on Sunday. 

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!      

Pittsburgh Penguins
Latest News