Penguins Goaltender Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Those numbers earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday.
Silovs has been on a heater as of late, winning five of his last six starts and allowing only 10 goals in those six games. Going back even further, he's 5-2-2 in his last nine games with a .936 save percentage.
He's making a strong case to be the Game 1 starter in the playoffs, should the Penguins make it.
He'll be needed a lot this week since the Penguins have four games, three of which are against potential playoff teams. They'll play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the Bruins again on Sunday.