21 Years, 21 Stats: Factoids From The Crosby-Ovechkin Rivalry

16. Although it was another COVID-19-shortened season for the NHL, and divisions were all out of whack. Not only did Crosby and Ovechkin finish with the same number of goals at 24 (Crosby finished with 20 more points at 62), the Penguins and Capitals also tied points-wise (77) at the top of MassMutual East Division - and they also finished with the same number of regulation wins (29). So, the Penguins won the second tiebreaker - regulation plus overtime wins - as they had 34 to the Caps’ 33.