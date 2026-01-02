'It's A Dream Come True For Me': Rakell, Karlsson Thrilled To Represent Sweden At Olympic Games

On Friday, a few Pittsburgh Penguins' players got some news that they've been waiting on for quite a while.

And it looks like they'll be spending most of February in Milan, Italy.

It was announced that defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Rickard Rakell made the cut for the final 2026 Swedish Olympic roster, which will mark the second time Karlsson has represented his country in the Olympics and the first time for Rakell.

Forward Bryan Rust - who was invited to Team USA's Olympic camp over the summer - did not make the final cut for Team USA.

For Karlsson, the chance to compete again at the highest-level international tournament in the world is something that he's been anticipating for a decade. And - for Rakell - it's a childhood aspiration finally realized.

"Super excited," Rakell said. "It's a dream come true for me to get the chance to play in the Olympics and represent my country. I couldn't be more excited."

As much as there was a degree of certainty for Karlsson making the final roster despite not being named as one of the First Six - he said he was a "lock" back in training camp - it was not the same situation with Rakell, especially given his longer-term injury this season and the breadth of competition for few spots on the forward front.

And there was also the fact that, for the 4 Nations Face-off last February, he was left off the initial roster despite being in the midst of a career season. He was eventually named as an injury replacement, he competed in the tournament, and he finished his NHL season with career-highs in goals (35) and points (70).

So, for those reasons, he wasn't entirely sure that he would make the cut. But he's glad that he did.

"Yeah, obviously, that's all you want," Rakell said. "You never know if it's the last chance you get to play in a tournament like that, and you're thinking about it pretty much all of last year, all of summer, and coming into this year, and you never know with the injuries and all that happens, what's going to happen to you.

"Ultimately, it's coaches' decision to make the team, so even though you don't want to think about it too much, you just try to focus on your game here and try to give your best every night. I was really excited to get the call."

Rakell is also excited to have the opportunity to share his first Olympic experience with his teammate in Karlsson, who Rakell has become close friends with since the blueliner's arrival in Pittsburgh during the summer of 2023.

"I'm very happy to go with him and just share that moment together," Rakell said. "Obviously, since the day he got here, we didn't really know each other before, but we've become really good friends, and I'm super excited to see him [there]. He's going to be a top player on our team there, and just watching him here every day and get to see him, get to learn from him... it's a lot of fun."

Karlsson also sees the value in having someone like Rakell on the roster because of his situational versatility and ability to perform on big stages.

"I think he’s shown over the last couple of years that he’s a capable player in situations like that," Karlsson said. "I think he had a good 4 Nations. He’s a guy that can play up and down the lineup and a reliable guy. So, I’m happy that he got the recognition for it, and very well-deserved.”

Karlsson competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, when the Swedes lost to Sidney Crosby and Team Canada in the gold medal game. Although he joked about having "not very good memories" about losing to Crosby and company, he also recalled the experience as being one of the best of his playing career.

And for the NHL to be back in the Olympics for the first time in 12 years - and for him to be a part of that - means a lot to him.

“It’s weird," Karlsson said. "Obviously, I missed two of them in the time that [we] could have played, which is very frustrating at one point. But at the same time, there’s nothing you can do about it. So, I’m just happy that it’s back on, and hopefully, it stays this way for the younger generation and we don’t get to miss another one because it’s a very special thing to be a part of.”

He added: "Very happy that we get the chance to be back and experience it again. And, you know, hopefully, it’s not my last one.”

The Swedish Olympic roster will largely feature the same players that made the 4 Nations cut, even if there are a few alterations. Gustav Nyquist, William Karlsson, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm were players on the 4 Nations roster that were left off, while Gabriel Landeskog, Alexander Wennberg, Pontus Holmberg, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Philip Broberg.

During 4 Nations, Rakell spent some time playing with Mika Zibanejad, William Nylander, and Elias Pettersson - all of whom made the cut - while Karlsson was paired with Ekholm, meaning he will have a new defense partner for the Olympics.

Regardless, both players feel good about the group that's headed to Milan.

"I feel really good about it," Rakell said. "As a group, we learned some things at the 4 Nations, and going to the Olympics, I think we have a better view of what we can improve and learn from our mistakes there to just try to give our best effort at the Olympics."

While the Olympics were, obviously, a heavy emphasis Friday, Rakell and Karlsson remain focused on what is right in front of them in Pittsburgh, where the team has won four of its last five games. The team plays a lot of games between now and the Olympics - 17, to be exact - and they are in the midst of a playoff race.

Not only are the NHL games in front of them important, but playing well going into the Olympics does help ensure that both players will be at the height of their game when the time comes to play in the highest level of best-on-best possible.

“Obviously, right now, I think we’re all very excited to go to Milan and compete for your nation," Karlsson said. "But at the same time, we're also very excited for the upcoming games in between with the Pittsburgh Penguins. I think that we have something good going on. We got off to a good start after the break, and that’s what we’re focusing on right now.

"So, whatever needs to be done here for this team to be successful, we’ve got to deal with. Then, when we get to Milan, we’re going to deal with what we have to do there to be successful.”



