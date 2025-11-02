October Penguins' Prospects Update: Forwards

It's a new season, and with the month of October in the books, that means it's time for the first Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects update of the season.

GM/POHO Kyle Dubas has managed to infuse the Penguins' organization with a lot of promising talent in the last couple of years by acquiring prospects accruing draft capital, and the Penguins' enhanced development staff has also helped young players already in the organization begin to find potential paths to the NHL.

And one position that has added a lot of talent is the forward group.

Here is our October Penguins' prospects update for forwards:

Avery Hayes

Hayes has been a remarkable story for the Penguins up to this point, as his path to professional hockey was not a conventional one. Undrafted, Hayes signed a two-year AHL deal ahead of the 2023-24 season and put forth an impressive AHL campaign last year, when he registered 23 goals and 42 points in 60 games.

That earned him a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins this summer. After an impressive training camp with the NHL club, the scrappy 23-year-old forward is off to a good start in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with three goals and six points in 10 games. He's been primarily playing on a line with Tristan Broz.

It won't be long before Hayes gets his crack at the NHL lineup.

Tristan Broz

Speaking of players who shouldn't have to wait long to see an NHL lineup, Broz has put in some good work in the earlygoing for WBS as well.

He has four goals and seven points in 10 games, and the two-way center impressed the Penguins - and fans - in training camp with his responsible play in all three zones, which led many to believe he should have been given a spot on the NHL opening night roster.

In the event of injury, Broz - aside from Ville Koivunen - is probably the most likely to get the call. The 23-year-old center has a skill set that should lend to NHL playing time.

Oh, and - side note - ironically, he shares the exact same birthday (10/10/2002) with Hayes.

Atley Calvert

Calvert is one of the biggest surprises in the Penguins' organization, as he - like Hayes - went undrafted. But he earned himself an AHL contract with Pittsburgh by showing off his ability to put the puck in the back of the net.

In his age `19 and 20 season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound center put up 40- and 47-goal seasons, respectively, before putting together a 2024-25 campaign that included 13 goals and 36 points in 38 ECHL games and nine goals and 14 points in 26 AHL games.

This season, the 22-year-old Calvert has started off with four goals and five points in nine games with WBS, picking up right where he left off. He is certainly a player on the rise to keep an eye on.

Will Horcoff

One of three first-round picks (24th overall) this year, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Horcoff is off to a blazing start for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

After entering the NCAA last year mid-season as its youngest player - and registering four goals and 10 points in 18 games - Horcoff has begun his 2025-26 campaign with 10 goals and 14 points in 10 games, putting him at a goal-per-game pace as of now.

That's no small feat, especially for a player who turned 18 in January, is playing in the Big-10, and who many thought was a "reach" in the draft. Horcoff has true power forward potential, and his stock keeps rising higher and higher with every passing game.

Bill Zonnon

Zonnon - one of the other three 2025 draft picks (22nd overall) - is someone who many scouts and the Penguins' organization believe can be an effective middle-six forward at the NHL level.

Unfortunately, he was injured for all of training camp, and he just played his first game of the season Friday for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. He did not record any points.

The Penguins will be watching Zonnon closely this season, as he - like fellow first-rounder Ben Kindel (11th overall), who is unexpectedly playing at the NHL level this season - was invited to NHL training camp.

Cruz Lucius

Lucius - acquired as part of the return package in the 2024 Jake Guentzel trade - is another collegiate player off to a hot start.

Originally drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old right wing currently has seven goals and 10 points in eight games for Arizona State University, and he has used his sneaky good release to find the back of the net for the Sun Devils.

If Lucius can continue his upward trajectory as a prospect, he will only make the Guentzel trade look better and better, as top prospects Ville Koivunen and Harrison Brunicke were also part of that return.

Zam Plante

Plante, 21, was drafted in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and is currently playing for the University of Minnesota - Duluth. The German center has six goals and 16 points in 10 games.

A product of the U.S. National Team Development Program, Plante - although undersized at 5-foot-9, 172 pounds - has shown an ability to work around his size with his vision and creativity and is also a pretty capable two-way player. It will be interesting to see where and if he fares into the Penguins' future plans at the center position.

Jordan Charron

Perhaps no Penguins' junior prospect is off to a hotter start than Charron.

Right now, Charron's 14 goals are pacing the OHL, and he has 20 points in 18 games for the Soo Greyhounds. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound right wing was taken in the fifth round (154th overall) this year, and right now, he is looking like a fifth-round steal for the Penguins.

Charron's shot and his ability to expose the soft areas of the ice are among the qualities that make him an intriguing underdog prospect for the Penguins.

Travis Hayes

Hayes - the younger brother of Avery - was drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) by the Penguins in 2025. He has six goals and 10 points in 17 games for the Soo Greyhounds and has seen some time with Charron.

Like his brother, the 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward isn't afraid to play with an edge. The Penguins like that bite to his game, and they hope it can translate along with his all-around skillset.

Mikhail Ilyin

Ilyin, 20, just keeps on climbing the prospect depth chart, and he has enjoyed an impressive start to the season for the Severstal Cherepovets of the KHL.

The crafty forward had a seven-game point streak earlier in the season and has four goals and 15 points in 22 games. His game has risen to a new level this season, and he is in the first year of his three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins.

Ilyin consistently does some pretty impossible things with the puck, and his playmaking skills are top-notch. Keep an eye on him as someone who could make a push for the NHL roster in 2026.

Melvin Fernstrom

It has been a rough start for Fernstrom, 19, who was acquired in the Marcus Pettersson trade last spring.

The third-round pick (93rd overall) of the Vancouver Canucks in 2024 has just one point in 18 games for Orebro HK of the SHL, and this is a follow-up to a rookie campaign that featured eight goals and 17 points in 48 games and earned him SHL Rookie of the Yeae honors.

Skating continues to be a bit of a concern for Fernstrom, but the production needs to come along soon, too, for the young forward - especially with the shot he has.