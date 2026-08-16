Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 10: Center Will Be Player To Watch At Training Camp

Honestly, it was a tough decision to place him as low as he is on this list because he has the tools and the talent to be an effective NHL third-line center. He played as a winger in college, and he's still learning a lot at the center position. And, even if he doesn't pan out as a full-time NHL center, playing wing should open up even more offensive opportunity for him. But the fact that he's as injury-prone as he is brought him down a few notches.