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RECAP: Sharks Make Waves During Day 1 of the 2026 NHL Draft

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William Espy
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Updated Jun 27, 2026, 05:14
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The San Jose Sharks had a night to remember on Friday to say the least. The Sharks entered the first day of the 2026 NHL Draft with three first-round draft picks, and left the event with three highly-touted prospects.

First, the Sharks selected forward Ivar Stenberg with the second overall pick. Stenberg will likely fill the hole left by the departing William Eklund for years to come, at a much lower cap hit for at least the first three seasons of his career.

After weeks of speculation regarding who Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks would select with the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, we've finally got our answer.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Sharks Select Ivar Stenberg With Second Overall Pick in 2026 NHL DraftAfter weeks of speculation regarding who Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks would select with the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, we've finally got our answer.

The Sharks then took the stage once again for the ninth overall pick, this time they addressed a massive organizational need when they selected right-handed defenseman Keaton Verhoeff out of the University of North Dakota in the NCAA.

The San Jose Sharks had no time to rest, as shortly after they selected Ivar Stenberg with the second overall pick, they were back on the clock with the ninth overall selection.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Sharks Select Keaton Verhoeff With the Ninth Overall Pick in the 2026 NHL DraftThe San Jose Sharks had no time to rest, as shortly after they selected Ivar Stenberg with the second overall pick, they were back on the clock with the ninth overall selection.

Finally, the Sharks traded up from the 27th overall pick to the 21st selection to take another right-handed defenseman, Ryan Lin out of the Western Hockey League.

The San Jose Sharks have acquired the 21st overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for picks 27, 62, and 120 in the 2026 NHL Draft.
thehockeynews.comLINSANITY: San Jose Sharks Trade Up to the 21st Overall Pick, Select Ryan LinThe San Jose Sharks have acquired the 21st overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for picks 27, 62, and 120 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Both Stenberg and Verhoeff could be in consideration to play in the NHL as early as next season, although it's more likely that Verhoeff returns to North Dakota for a second collegiate season. As for Lin, he's committed to play under David Carle at the University of Denver during the 2026-27 season.

For many years it seems, the Sharks have been saying that the future is teal. Year after year, they continue adding so much high-end young talent that the statement appears to become more than just a marketing slogan, it's seemingly becoming the truth regarding the future of the NHL.

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