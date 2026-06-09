San Jose Sharks Draft Targets: Chase Reid

"Reid possesses a great combination of size and skill across all 200-feet of the ice surface. He is an intelligent and mobile two-way, right-shot defenseman who knows when to act and where to be. He has a heavy shot which he likes to showcase from the point, especially on the man advantage. Inside the offensive zone, he knows when to pinch up and support the offense. He showcases a high-end level of vision with an ability to find open teammates in good scoring areas. These traits, combined with his mobility, help him as a puck transporter, sometimes opting to take the puck up the ice himself and carrying it across both bluelines" - Dobber Prospects