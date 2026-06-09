San Jose Sharks Draft Targets: Chase Reid

Do you think the Sharks select Reid?
The San Jose Sharks will enter the 2026 NHL Draft with two first round draft picks, 2nd and 20th overall. We're going to start by taking a look at players likely available with the second overall selection.
The Sharks desperately need to fill their cupboards on the blue line, and they have a number of options to do so if that's the route they choose to go. Chase Reid is at the top of many experts' lists and he could fill a major need in San Jose.
Prospect Info
Name: Chase Reid
2025-26 Team: Soo Greyhounds - Ontario Hockey League
Date of Birth: Dec. 30, 2007
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 lbs
Position: Defense (Right-Handed)
Statistics:
Games Played - 45
Goals - 18
Assists - 30
Points - 48
Shots - 177
Shooting Percentage - 10.2%
Plus/Minus - +27
Rankings:
NHL Central Scouting (North America): 2nd
Elite Prospects: 2nd
Smaht Scouting: 6th
Dobber Prospects: 5th
What Experts Are Saying:
"Reid has some of the widest swings in his game. He can be the kind of defender who seems to be around the puck all game long, generating chances off the rush or in the zone. In other games, he occasionally looks like the game is just getting away from him, and he's trying to do a little too much. He should work some of that inconsistency out of his game as he matures. " - Tony Ferrari
"He’s an outstanding skater who averaged over 26 minutes per game of ice time with the Hounds and contributed 18 goals and 30 assists in 48 regular-season games. He provides a transitional element and a heavy/accurate shot from distance. Reid is active and hard to defend in the offensive zone, but agile and quick enough to retreat and defend on time when pucks are turned over." - Jason Bukala
"Reid possesses a great combination of size and skill across all 200-feet of the ice surface. He is an intelligent and mobile two-way, right-shot defenseman who knows when to act and where to be. He has a heavy shot which he likes to showcase from the point, especially on the man advantage. Inside the offensive zone, he knows when to pinch up and support the offense. He showcases a high-end level of vision with an ability to find open teammates in good scoring areas. These traits, combined with his mobility, help him as a puck transporter, sometimes opting to take the puck up the ice himself and carrying it across both bluelines" - Dobber Prospects
Reid is far from a perfect player at this stage in his career, but he shows signs of a future top-pairing defenseman at the NHL level. If he's able to become a more consistent player and work on some of the mistakes he occasionally makes, he could be a key part of the Sharks' blue line for many years to come if he's the player that Mike Grier opts to select.