Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen Moves Up Finnish Lineup; Kaapo Kakko Continues To Produce On The International Stage

Seattle Kraken's Kaapo Kakko continues to deliver on the international stage as the other three Kraken representatives find ways to make a difference at the 2026 Olympics.
Team Finland dominated Italy on Saturday, potting 11 goals and shutting out the host nation.
With the win, Finland moved into second place in Group B, finishing with a 2-0-0-1 record.
It was a point night for almost every Finnish player against Italy, as Seattle Kraken representatives Kaapo Kakko notched three points and Eeli Tovanen moved up to the top line.
The Finns were without Anton Lundell due to illness, forcing the Finnish coach to adjust his lines. In his adjustments, Tolvanen moved to the top line with Dallas Stars forwards Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Tolvanen didn’t record any points, but he did have a goal called back due to offside.
Kakko, on the other hand, continued to produce, even without his usual center, Lundell. Kakko scored twice and recorded an assist. He finished group stage action with two goals and four points in three games.
Elsewhere, Philipp Grubauer and Germany suffered their first loss of the tournament, falling 4-3 to Latvia. Germany still has one final group-stage game to play, but they’ll take on Team USA.
Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Team Denmark were at their best, punching them in the mouth early in the game, but the Americans found their level as the game went along and ultimately won 6-3.
Molgaard picked up an assist on the game’s first goal, and he now has two points through two games. Although Denmark has suffered two regulation losses, they have an excellent opportunity to pick up a win against Latvia on Sunday.
The groups are shaping up, and after the final game between the Americans and the Germans, each team will know their path to the gold medal game.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.