(10-2-26) Blues-Stars Gameday Lineup

“The depth that we’ve had in this organization and in this camp is really good, probably amongst some of the best in the league,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “I think it’s hard to say. All those guys have fought their fights and given coaches and management a tough decision on who’s going to be sticking around. Unfortunately for us as players, it’s the hard part of the business. I think if we can take all five of those guys fighting for those last couple spots, we would, but that’s obviously not the rules. That’s the hard part of the business. There’s going to be some guys that won’t be around. That’s a credit to the guys that stick around, they played well.”