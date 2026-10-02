For St. Louis Blues To Be Contenders, They Have To Have Success In October Too

“I think it’ll take care of itself,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “Obviously it’s a focus for us to get off to a good start. It’s the same with any team. We’ve been chasing the 8-Ball the last couple years and that’s something we don’t want to be in the position to be doing this year. I don’t think it needs to be said a ton by the leadership group or anyone else. It’s known. ‘Monty’ made an emphasis at the start of camp how important this camp is and how we don’t have much time and it’s going to be the regular season right away and now you’re feeling that. I like the way the group’s progressed in camp. It seems that guys are bringing the intensity and the habits that we’re going to need when the regular season starts.”