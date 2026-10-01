'I think I’ve gained a step and speed and quickness this year, so I’m excited.' -- Blues' Jake Neighbours Took Matters Into Own Hands This Past Summer

Forward, first round pick in 2020 NHL Draft, hired chef, ate better, shed 10-12 pounds in hopes of being more effective on the ice
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- There were a number of occasions last season when Jake Neighbours would address the media, whether it would be after a game or a practice, and would be disappointed in his game, using words like ‘I wasn’t good enough,’ or, ‘I have to be better.’
The 24-year-old is not one to mince words; he takes responsibility and takes charge of situations on his play, good or bad. He felt last season wasn’t good enough in his eyes.
So the St. Louis Blues forward, a first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2020 NHL Draft, decided over the summer to try and do something about it. It was time to change things physically, get lighter, do more healthier things for the body.
Is there any incentive since Neighbours is heading into the final year of a two-year, $7.5 million ($3.75 million average annual value) contract before potentially becoming a restrictive free agent in the summer of 2027? Perhaps. There's always the financial incentive to think of, but this is more so for his own physical motivation of being a more effective player.
“I hired a chef. Cooked for me all summer Monday-Friday,” Neighbours said. “That was a change for me. I’m staying on a strict diet. I think it was a bit of an adjustment. It’s more just being consistent. It’s not like I had an eating problem or anything like that. It was just something where I had to go three months in a row of really good eating. Obviously with that, you don’t want to lose muscle, so it’s getting the right calories in you and try to maintain muscle and drop some fat. I was able to do that and I think I’ve gained a step and speed and quickness this year, so I’m excited.
“I tried to stay away from carbs. I’m just not burning as much calories throughout the summer. Everything was pretty normal. I have chicken, steak. I didn’t really stay away from anything too specific, but just less carbs and more protein and try to cut down on calories a little.”
Neighbours said the idea was to cut down 10-12 pounds this summer, a relatively easier task for someone his age, but in the grand scheme of things, even players of Neighbours age are doing their best to maintain a certain weight (Neighbours is listed at 201) for not only fitness but speed.
“No. 1 for me was fitness,” Neighbours said. “Just tried to lose a lot of fat, put on some muscle. I lost about 10-12 (pounds) over the summer. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, which was a big focus for me. In terms of hockey, being a plus player is kind of a thing that I’m trying to focus on. I think our top six is really good and really skilled. I think there’s a role for me to become more of a reliable defensive forward. I don’t want to take away from my offense and scoring, but I have to find ways to get on the ice, earn ‘Monty’s trust and I think that’s somewhere I can improve.”
Neighbours scored 27 goals in 2023-24 but his goal-scoring numbers have fallen since to 22 and last season when he had 15 (36 points) in 69 games.
“Obviously you don’t want to move backwards in terms of offensive numbers and things like that,” Neighbours said. “I think I’m someone that I don’t pride myself on statistics and goals. I think people that watch me play understand the impact I have on a game. Offense is kind of a bonus for me. That being said, I do want to produce more, I do want to get back to the level that I was at. It’s obviously tough to look at when you see the numbers going down, but that’s something I’ve got to deal with as a player and as a person. I’m working on it and hoping to fix it this year.”
Getting coach Jim Montgomery’s trust doesn’t involve worrying about offensive numbers.
“I don’t think any player should have numbers in mind because then you become result-oriented,” Montgomery said. “If he has 27 goals in his head and he has two goals in the first 15 games, then, ‘Oh my God, I’m not on pace for that.’ You know what I mean? Most people, I don’t care who it is, you start cheating for what you want your goals to be. So I want more goal-setting to be more how you can impact the game for our team every night. That you can control.”
And just what does that look like for Neighbours, who is likely to start the season on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Jonatan Berggren?
“I think I drag guys into the fight,” Neighbours said. “I think I’m someone who can go out there and give you a good O-zone shift, hang onto the puck, make some plays, but I can also go out and lay a big hit, block a shot, fight. I’m trying to be someone who reads the momentum of the game accurately and tries to provide what the team needs in the moment. I think when I’m at my best, I’m playing fast, I’m making simple plays. I’m at the net and I’m physical and I’m on the forecheck. I think when I’m doing those things, other things open up and I have the talent to make those plays when they’re there. For me though, it’s focusing on the simple things, I think, and try not to get too complicated. When I do that, I think I’m more effective.”
Montgomery agreed.
“Not so much fighting, his competitive spirit elevates the group,” he said. ‘He inspires his teammates to want to go on the ice and replicate his competitive spirit.”
Neighbours feels like he complements his linemates well with the intangibles he can provide two young guys that have some more puck skill. Providing that ample balance will be a key as a third line going into Friday’s opener against the Dallas Stars.
“I think it’s been good,” Neighbours said. “Even ‘Dubes’ (Dillon Dube) when he’s been mixed in there, he’s been good and we can have some different looks on that third line. I think we can be an effective line, one that can create a little offense. Obviously we need to be good defensively. Can’t be getting scored on. Trying to be plus players is kind of my idea for us. But the chemistry’s been there in camp. I think we’ve had some really good practices together.”
The proof will all be when the season starts, and Neighbours will truly know as things are progressing whether his summer work and change of habits paid off.
“Yeah, I’m real happy with where I’m at right now,” Neighbours said. “I feel really confident in me and I’ve prepared really well and I think I’m ready for the season. … I’m just ready to get going. I’m ready to play some games.”
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