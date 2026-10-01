'I think I’ve gained a step and speed and quickness this year, so I’m excited.' -- Blues' Jake Neighbours Took Matters Into Own Hands This Past Summer

“I think I drag guys into the fight,” Neighbours said. “I think I’m someone who can go out there and give you a good O-zone shift, hang onto the puck, make some plays, but I can also go out and lay a big hit, block a shot, fight. I’m trying to be someone who reads the momentum of the game accurately and tries to provide what the team needs in the moment. I think when I’m at my best, I’m playing fast, I’m making simple plays. I’m at the net and I’m physical and I’m on the forecheck. I think when I’m doing those things, other things open up and I have the talent to make those plays when they’re there. For me though, it’s focusing on the simple things, I think, and try not to get too complicated. When I do that, I think I’m more effective.”