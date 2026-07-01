Blues Sign Dillon Dube To One-Year, $850,000 Contract

Forward spent last season with Blues' AHL affiliate in Springfield after agreeing to an AHL PTO
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues liked enough of what they saw with Dillon Dube with Springfield of the American Hockey League last season, they decided to bring him back.
The team announced on Wednesday they signed the 27-year-old to a one-year, one-way contract for $850,000.
Dube originally joined the organization on an AHL professional tryout with the Thunderbirds on Dec. 10, 2025 and played in 46 regular-season games last season, sharing second on the team with 20 goals and ranking fourth with 37 points.
Dude also had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 12 Calder Cup playoff games for Springfield, helping lead the team to the Atlantic Division Final.
Dube (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) has played in 325 career NHL regular-season games with the Calgary Flames and had 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists).
The second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft is trying to earn his way back into the NHL after he and four other former Canadian World Junior hockey players were acquitted of sexual assault charges by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia on July 24, 2025.
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