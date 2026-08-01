It Was Whirlwind Experience For St. Louis Blues Goalie Prospect Love Harenstam, Well Worth It In End

"We had a tough start to the season as a team," Harenstam said last month at the Blues' development camp. "We were in the bottom of the table before the world juniors. I think I came in and did a pretty good job but we just couldn't get the wins. We lost like 2-1, 1-0 almost every game and we kind of turned it around before I went to the world juniors and then when I came back after, we had a strong pair of games and ended up going all the way to the semifinals. We changed the year pretty quick. It was a good experience for me to not just come into a team that was playing well, I came into a team when they struggled and I needed to play good. I felt like I could do it in the tough times as well."