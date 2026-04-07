Philip Broberg's Seven-Game Point Streak Snapped; Highlights All He Can Do For The Blues

Philip Broberg may have saw his seven-game point streak snapped in a win against the Colorado Avalanche, but the 24-year-old defenseman showcased everything he can do for the St. Louis Blues during it.
If the St. Louis Blues are truly entering a new era as they continue to see players from their 2019 Stanley Cup-winning roster leave, they’ll be glad to see Philip Broberg help usher in that new era.
Broberg emerged last season, stepping into a full-time role with the Blues after struggling to secure a regular spot with the Edmonton Oilers. In his first season with St. Louis, Broberg was often considered the fourth defenseman, yet he still recorded eight goals and 29 points in 68 games.
In 2025-26, the hierarchy has shifted, and Broberg is now the No. 1 defenseman on the Blues, doing it all each and every night.
Broberg is averaging 23:26 of ice time this season, a full minute more than the next closest player. The 24-year-old is used in every situation by coach Jim Montgomery, who has recently started using him on the top power play unit.
Broberg’s seven-game point streak recently snapped, but the 6-foot-4 defenseman showed so many great elements during it. His point streak saw him notch two goals and six assists. Both his goals came on the power play, and he added another power play assist, giving him three of his eight points on the man advantage.
Broberg’s season totals now stand at six goals and 31 points in 75 games. His aggressiveness in shooting the puck this season has decreased, but the hope is that with more power play time, Broberg will feel more confident shooting the puck.
Some metrics show that Broberg’s offensive game has tailed off a bit this season, but his defensive game has skyrocketed in a positive manner.
He didn’t start the season as the team’s No. 1 defenseman, but his game just continued to improve as time went on, and it became no question based on ice time and results that Broberg is the catalyst of the Blues’ blueline.
Although the Blues remain in the race for a playoff spot, their chances are so bleak that it’s easy to begin looking at the off-season and next year. The Blues’ late-season positive results have only increased that anticipation.
Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Mailloux, Joel Hofer, and Broberg have all elevated their games late in the season, and as 25-and-under players, the excitement of seeing them doing this over the course of an 82-game season is thrilling. Additionally, the late-season emergence of Dalibor Dvorsky, Theo Lindstein, and Otto Stenberg, as well as the possible integration next season of Justin Carbonneau and Adam Jiricek, provides the team with a new youth movement.
In all, it’s hard to find a young No. 1 defenseman. Not only have the Blues done that, but they have found one with the skating, physical attributes and intelligence to play a two-way game. Oh, they’ve also locked him into a six-year contract at a very reasonable price.
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