16 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 16

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 16 days away from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Because of this, let's take a look at all 12 players who have worn No. 16 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Chris Kontos, LW/C (1992-93)

Chris Kontos wore No. 16 for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season, which would be his final campaign at the NHL level. The 1982 first-round pick certainly made an impact with the Bolts, as he recorded career highs with 27 goals, 24 assists, and 51 points in 66 games.

Jason Lafreniere, C (1993-94)

After wearing No. 17 for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season, Jason Lafreniere switched to No. 16 for his final season with the Lightning in 1993-94. In 12 games with the Lightning over two seasons, the 5-foot-11 forward recorded three goals, three assists, six points, and a minus-6 rating.

Ben Hankinson, RW (1994-95)

After being acquired by the New Jersey Devils during the 1994-95 season, Ben Hankinson sported No. 16 for the Lightning. In 18 games with the Lightning that campaign, he recorded two assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

Troy Mallette, LW (1997-98)

Troy Mallette wore No. 16 for the Lightning during the 1997-98 season, and it would be his final one in the NHL. In three games with the Lightning that season, the 1988 second-round pick recorded zero points and seven penalty minutes.

Darcy Tucker, RW (1997-98 to 1999-00)

Darcy Tucker was the next player to sport No. 16 for the Lightning, as he did during his entire three-year stint with the club. In 167 games with the Lightning from 1997-98 to 1999-00, Tucker posted 41 goals, 50 assists, 91 points, and 373 penalty minutes. His time with the Bolts ended when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1999-00 season.

Juha Ylonen, C (2001-02)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 16 for the Atlantic Division club was forward Juha Ylonen. He did so during the 2001-02 season, where he recorded three goals, 13 points, and a minus-10 rating. However, he finished that season as a member of the Senators.

Alexander Svitov, C (2002-03 to 2003-04)

Alexander Svitov was the next player to rock No. 16 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. In 74 games with the Lightning over that span, the 2001 third-overall pick recorded four goals, seven assists, and 11 points.

Jim Campbell, RW (2005-06)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 16 was forward Jim Campbell during the 2005-06 season. However, it was for a very short period of time. He played in just one game for the Lightning during that campaign, where he recorded two penalty minutes. This would be the last game of his NHL career.

Jason Ward, RW (2006-07 to 2008-09)

The next player to wear No. 16 for the Lightning was Joel Ward. He did so from 2006-07 to 2008-09, where he recorded 12 goals, 10 assists, and 22 points in 97 games. Following his time with the Lightning, he never played at the NHL level again.

Drew Miller, LW (2009-10)

Drew Miller sported No. 16 during his brief time with the Lightning during the 2009-10 season. In 14 games with the Lightning that season, the 6-foot-2 forward recorded zero points, five blocks, and seven hits. Miller's time with the Lightning ended later on that season when he was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. Following this, Miller spent the last eight seasons of his NHL career with the Red Wings, where he recorded 56 goals, 51 assists, 107 points, and 692 hits.

Teddy Purcell, RW (2009-10 to 2013-14)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Los Angeles Kings during the 2009-10 season, Teddy Purcell wore No. 16 for the Lightning. He did for the entirety of his five-year stint with the Lightning, where he recorded 67 goals, 136 assists, 203 points, and a plus-2 rating. He also set career highs with the Lightning during the 2011-12 season, with 24 goals, 41 assists, and 65 points in 81 games.

Taylor Raddysh, RW (2021-22)

Taylor Raddysh wore No. 16 for the Lightning during the 2021-22 season. In 53 games with the Lightning that season, he recorded five goals, seven assists, and 12 points. He was then traded by the Lightning later that season to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the deal that brought Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay.

