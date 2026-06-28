2026 NHL Draft Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning

thehockeynews.com Lightning Trade Up to Draft Oleg Kulebiakin, Fulfilling Childhood Dream The Tampa Bay Lightning traded up to acquire the 52nd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and selected forward Oleg Kulebiakin from the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL. To move up six spots, they sent the 58th overall pick and the 133rd overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the 52nd overall selection.