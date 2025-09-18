21 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 21

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now only 21 days away from their 2025-26 season opener. Due to this, let's take a look at all 14 players who have worn No. 21 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Tim Bergland, RW (1992-93 to 1993-94)

The first player to wear No. 21 for the Lightning in franchise history was forward Tim Bergland. The 1983 fourth-round pick did so during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons, where he recorded nine goals, eight assists, and 17 points in 78 games.

Bob Halkidis, D (1994-95 to 1995-96)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 21 was defenseman Bob Halkidis, as he did during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. In 30 games over two seasons as a member of the Bolts, he recorded one goal, three assists, four points, and 47 penalty minutes.

Mick Vukota, RW (1997-98)

Mick Vukota wore No. 21 for the Lightning during the 1997-98 season. In 42 games with the Lightning that campaign, he scored one goal and recorded 116 penalty minutes. He finished the 1997-98 season as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

Jody Hull, RW (1997-98)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Florida Panthers during the 1997-98 season, Jody Hull wore No. 21 for the Bolts. In 28 games with the Lightning during the campaign, the 1987 first-round pick recorded two goals, four assists, and six points.

Craig Janney, C (1998-99)

Craig Janney wore No. 21 with the Lightning during the 1998-99 season. In 38 games with the Lightning that campaign, the Hartford, Connecticut native recorded four goals, 18 assists, and 22 points. However, his time with the Lightning ended later that season when he was traded to the New York Islanders. This would be his final season in the NHL.

Alexandre Daigle, C (1998-99)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Philadelphia Flyers, Alexandre Daigle wore No. 21 for Tampa Bay. In 32 games with the Lightning during that season, the 1993 first-overall pick recorded six goals, six assists, and 12 points.

Andreas Johansson, C (1999-00)

The next player to sport No. 21 for the Lightning was forward Andreas Johansson. However, it was for a short period of time, as he played in just 12 games for the Lightning that season. During them, he posted two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-1 rating. His time with the Lightning ended later that season, as he was traded to the Calgary Flames.

Cory Sarich, D (1999-00 to 2006-07)

Cory Sarich was the next player to sport No. 21 for the Lightning, as he did from 1999-00 to 2006-07. In seven seasons as a member of the Lightning, the 6-foot-4 defenseman posted 10 goals, 75 assists, 85 points, and 554 penalty minutes. He was also a member of the Lightning's 2004 Stanley Cup championship winning team.

Mathieu Darche, LW (2007-08)

Former Lightning assistant general manager Mathieu Darche sported No. 21 for the Bolts as a player during the 2007-08 season. In 73 games during that campaign with the Lightning, he recorded seven goals, 15 assists, and 22 points. Earlier this off-season, he left the Lightning organization and became the general manager of the Islanders .

Cory Murphy, D (2008-09)

After starting the 2008-09 season with the Panthers, defenseman Corey Murphy joined the Lightning and wore No. 21. In 25 games with the Lightning that campaign, he recorded five goals, 10 assists, and 15 points. He then played his final NHL season with the New Jersey Devils during the 2009-10 campaign.

David Hale, D (2009-10)

David Hale was the next Lightning player to wear No. 21, as he did during the 2009-10 season. In 39 games with the Bolts that campaign, the 6-foot-1 defenseman posted four assists, 25 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating.

Mattias Ritola, RW (2010-11 to 2011-12)

Mattias Ritola wore No 21 for the Lightning during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. In 36 games with the Lightning over that span, he posted four goals, four assists, and eight points. Following the 2011-12 season, he would never play at the NHL level again.

Mike Kostka, D (2013-14)

Mike Kostka sported No. 21 for the Lightning during the 2013-14 season. In 19 games with the Lightning that season, he recorded two goals, six assists, eight points, and a plus-7 rating.

Brayden Point, C (2016-17 to Present)

Saving the best for last, star forward Brayden Point currently wears No. 21 for the Lightning and has done so since the 2016-17 season. In 657 games over nine seasons with the Lightning so far, he has recorded 306 goals, 329 assists, 635 points, and a plus-77 rating. He also played a big role in the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

In 77 games this past season with the Lightning, Point had 42 goals, 82 points, and a plus-17 rating.

