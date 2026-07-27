The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning

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Team Canada announced its roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday, and Lightning prospect Ethan Czata is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship roster later this year.
Before the regular season gets underway, the Lightning will get an early look at their in-state rival, facing the Florida Panthers twice during the shortened preseason. The first regular-season matchup between the two teams is on November 28 in Sunrise, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The Lightning will start the season on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 1. They’ll then return home to host the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3, setting up an early matchup against the team John Carlson spent the majority of his career.
Last week, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch announced a four-year extension of their affiliation agreement, keeping the two organizations together through the 2029-30 season.
After just one season playing under Chris Lazary with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Stepan Shurygin will have to get used to a new voice in the locker room.
Former Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Michael Milne is heading back across the border, as he's signed with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.