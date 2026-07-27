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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning

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If you've missed anything from us here at The Hockey News - Tampa Bay over the past week, you've come to the right place. Click on any of the below cards to read the full story and get caught up on the latest.

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Team Canada announced its roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday, and Lightning prospect Ethan Czata is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship roster later this year.
thehockeynews.comLightning Prospect Ethan Czata Invited to Team Canada Summer ShowcaseTeam Canada announced its roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday, and Lightning prospect Ethan Czata is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship roster later this year.

Team Canada announced its roster for the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday, and Lightning prospect Ethan Czata is among the 32 players invited to compete for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship roster later this year.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will start the 2026-27 season on the road, opening the year with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 1.
thehockeynews.comJeffrey Viel Ready to Embrace Lightning-Panthers Rivalry After Joining Tampa BayThe Tampa Bay Lightning will start the 2026-27 season on the road, opening the year with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 1.

Before the regular season gets underway, the Lightning will get an early look at their in-state rival, facing the Florida Panthers twice during the shortened preseason. The first regular-season matchup between the two teams is on November 28 in Sunrise, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced their regular-season schedule for 2026-27, which will feature a total of 84 games.
thehockeynews.comLightning Schedule Features Early John Carlson Reunion With CapitalsOn Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced their regular-season schedule for 2026-27, which will feature a total of 84 games.

The Lightning will start the season on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 1. They’ll then return home to host the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3, setting up an early matchup against the team John Carlson spent the majority of his career.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch announced a four-year extension of their affiliation agreement, keeping the two organizations together through the 2029-30 season.
thehockeynews.comSyracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon Reflects on Lightning Affiliation After ExtensionLast week, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch announced a four-year extension of their affiliation agreement, keeping the two organizations together through the 2029-30 season.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch announced a four-year extension of their affiliation agreement, keeping the two organizations together through the 2029-30 season.

After just one season playing under Chris Lazary with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Stepan Shurygin will have to get used to a new voice in the locker room.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comLightning Prospect's Head Coach Leaves Junior Team After just one season playing under Chris Lazary with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Stepan Shurygin will have to get used to a new voice in the locker room.&nbsp;

After just one season playing under Chris Lazary with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Stepan Shurygin will have to get used to a new voice in the locker room. 

Former Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Michael Milne is heading back across the border, as he's signed with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.
thehockeynews.comFormer Lightning Prospect Signs in ManitobaFormer Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Michael Milne is heading back across the border, as he's signed with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Michael Milne is heading back across the border, as he's signed with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

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